Snap up a SUPERB Samsung Galaxy S22 deal ahead of Black Friday

This is one of the best pre-Black Friday smartphone deals we’ve seen so far: the Samsung Galaxy 22 for its lowest-ever price on Amazon

With Black Friday fast approaching, a remarkable deal has surfaced for smartphone connoisseurs. The previous-generation Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB), which has been highly decorated for its advanced features and performance, is now available on Amazon at its lowest-ever price of £499, a hefty drop from its average of £659. Phew!

The Galaxy S22 boasts a 6.1in, 120Hz FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, which delivers vibrant and crisp visuals​​. The phone’s design features flatter sides akin to the iPhone 13, with a flat back that incorporates a Contour Cut rear camera housing, blending seamlessly into the phone’s Armour Aluminium metal frame for increased durability​​. This design not only enhances the aesthetic appeal but also makes the S22 more comfortable to use with one hand due to its compact size.

The durability of the Galaxy S22 is further bolstered by layers of Gorilla Glass Victus Plus, making it 12.5% more resistant to scratches and scrapes compared to previous models. It also boasts IP68 certification for enhanced protection against the elements​​. Another innovative feature is the Vision Booster display algorithm, which enhances colour contrast and visibility, especially in direct sunlight, while also being energy-efficient​​.

This unprecedented pre-Black Friday deal on the Samsung Galaxy S22 from Amazon represents a fantastic opportunity to acquire a feature-rich, stylish and durable previous-gen smartphone at a reduced price. However, as always with deals this dazzling, just make sure you get in there as soon as possible to avoid disappointment!

