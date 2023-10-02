Sony Xperia 10 V review: Stubbornly solid

Sony Xperia 10 V review: Performance and battery life

I’m disappointed that Sony has stuck with a sluggish 60Hz display refresh rate, and I’m only marginally less disappointed that the Xperia 10 V still runs on the same tired Snapdragon 695 5G as before.

Poor performance was one of the big flaws with the Xperia 10 IV , and so it proves here. Paired with that sluggish display, this processor – which is commonly found in much cheaper phones like the £279 Poco X5 – serves up a disconcertingly wallowy feeling. The phone unlocks a beat too slowly, home screen animations scroll past without any snap or crackle, and there’s a slight sense of lag to everything.

Benchmark results bear this out with the unsurprising news that the Xperia 10 V is exactly as slow as its predecessor. This means that it’s fallen even further behind the mid-range competition, which have all gotten faster.

Compared to the Pixel 7a in particular, with its snappy 90Hz display and flagship-grade Tensor G2 chip, the Xperia 10 V simply doesn’t feel like it’s fighting in the same weight class. Sony’s choice of 6GB of RAM is ample, so that’s not the issue here, and you get a solid 128GB of internal storage, too.

As disappointing as the Xperia 10 V’s performance is, there’s one area in which it continues to excel. While other mid-range phones pack large 5,000mAh batteries, I dare say none of them can match the little Sony’s staying power.

You’ll often see the term ‘two-day battery life’ bandied around as the sign of a rare phone with excellent stamina, but the Xperia 10 V blows way past that. I was able to get through a full 48-hour period in between charges, with 7hrs 22mins of screen-on time – we’re not talking light usage here – and I was still left with 24% to play with.

Sure enough, the Xperia 10 V blitzed our regular looping video test, lasting a staggering 29hrs 33mins. That’s pretty much identical to the previous Xperia 10 IV , unsurprisingly, and several hours longer than the closest mid-range competition.

This multi-day potential makes the Xperia 10 V’s slow charging speeds easier to live with, not to mention the lack of a charger in the box. Once again, Sony doesn’t state a maximum charging speed, but using a 65W Samsung charger I was able to get from zero to around 40% in 30 minutes. That seems a little speedier than last year’s model, but it’s still not fast.