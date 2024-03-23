The affordable Motorola Moto G53 is cheaper than ever in Amazon’s spring sale

When it first launched, the Motorola Moto G53 5G frustrated me, as I felt that there was a good phone in there somewhere, buried beneath a haphazard pricing system. While the issues that cropped up in my review are still very much present, this Amazon spring sale deal makes them much less of a problem.

Averaging £142 in price, the Motorola Moto G53 5G is currently down to just £119 – the cheapest it has ever been. For this new price, the G53 5G’s stylish design, above-average performance and decent battery life are much more appealing. I didn’t recommend it at the original price, but it’s worth picking up with this discount.

As with all Amazon spring sale deals, this offer is only good until Monday 25 March, so get in quick if you want to take advantage.

Did the Motorola Moto G53 5G get a good review?