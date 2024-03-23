The affordable Motorola Moto G53 is cheaper than ever in Amazon’s spring sale
I had a couple issues with the Motorola Moto G53 5G when I reviewed it, but this Amazon spring sale deal makes it worth a second look
When it first launched, the Motorola Moto G53 5G frustrated me, as I felt that there was a good phone in there somewhere, buried beneath a haphazard pricing system. While the issues that cropped up in my review are still very much present, this Amazon spring sale deal makes them much less of a problem.
Averaging £142 in price, the Motorola Moto G53 5G is currently down to just £119 – the cheapest it has ever been. For this new price, the G53 5G’s stylish design, above-average performance and decent battery life are much more appealing. I didn’t recommend it at the original price, but it’s worth picking up with this discount.
As with all Amazon spring sale deals, this offer is only good until Monday 25 March, so get in quick if you want to take advantage.
Did the Motorola Moto G53 5G get a good review?
- In my original review from 2023, I rated the Motorola Moto G53 5G four stars out of five.
- Despite being a very competent budget handset, I felt that the G53 5G didn’t offer enough to justify its launch price, with a lack of an IP rating and mediocre backup cameras being particularly prominent issues for that price range.
What’s so good about the Motorola Moto G53 5G?
- Even at its original price, the performance of the Moto G53 5G impressed me. It easily outpaced the similarly priced Moto G23 in both our single and multi-core CPU benchmark tests and kept up with several phones that cost over £200.
- The GPU tests also delivered positive results. In the on-screen portion, the Moto G53 5G averaged an impressive average framerate of 69fps. This was helped along by the less demanding 720p display, but is still good news for fans of graphically demanding phone games.
- Battery life also punched well above the phone’s weight, lasting for 23hrs and 20mins in our looping video battery test.
- The 6.5in 120Hz display is also above average in most places. I measured a terrific contrast level of 1,729:1 during testing, and recorded a peak brightness of 461cd/m2, which is very good for this price.
Are there any disadvantages to this Motorola Moto G53 5G deal?
- The colour accuracy I measured on the display, while reasonable enough for this price, isn’t as good as other budget Moto phones – particularly the newer (but pricier) Moto G54 5G.
- While the main camera performed well enough in my testing, it struggled in low lighting conditions and the secondary macro camera didn’t impress much either. Check the camera samples in my review to see what you think.
How has the Motorola Moto G53 5G’s price changed over time?
- At launch, the Moto G53 5G cost £190, but it has quickly dropped over time, averaging around £142.
- This new price of £119 is the cheapest that the Motorola Moto G53 5G has ever been.
Where can I find more phone deals?
How does Expert Reviews find deals?
We only want to bring our readers the best deals, so a lot of time and effort is expended to ensure that the offers we see are genuine discounts, and are on products that we are comfortable recommending. You can find a full breakdown of our methodology in this dedicated article.