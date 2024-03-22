The award-winning iPhone 14 Pro drops to its lowest-ever price in the Amazon spring sale
We gave the brilliant iPhone 14 Pro five stars in our review, and now you can get it for a record-low price in the Amazon spring sale
We’re really dialling in on the deals now, as the iPhone 14 Pro (256GB) drops to £949 in the Amazon spring sale. That’s a whopping saving of £185 off its average listing of £1,134.
If you’ve been looking to treat yourself to a brand-spanking iPhone for less, now’s the time to do so. However, it’s not a deal to dawdle on, as this fantastic offer ends on Monday 25 March.
Did the iPhone 14 Pro get a good review?
- In our comprehensive iPhone 14 Pro review, we gave the stunning smartphone a maximum of five stars out of five.
- We also bestowed upon it our Expert Reviews Recommended award.
What’s so good about the iPhone 14 Pro?
- It features a gorgeous Always-On display.
- A stunning, new ProRAW 48MP camera.
- Our testing showed an improved battery life of 20hrs 40mins, outlasting the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro.
- Exceptional performance with the A16 Bionic chipset.
Are there any disadvantages to this iPhone 14 Pro deal?
- No USB-C charging.
- Though it’s seen some improvements, it’s not a huge leap forward from the iPhone 13 Pro.
How has the iPhone 14 Pro’s price changed over time?
- The iPhone 14 Pro is now at its lowest-ever price of £949.
- At launch, it carried a price tag of £1,099 – with an average cost of £1,134 on Amazon.
