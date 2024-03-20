The five-star Google Pixel 7a is back to its record-low price for Amazon’s spring sale
The Google Pixel 7a captured incredible photos in our tests, and now it’s back to its rock-bottom price for Amazon’s spring sale
We already thought that the Google Pixel 7a was one of the best smartphones in its price range, but it’s even better value for money right now, coming down to just £329 on Amazon for the retail giant’s spring sale.
Not only is this the joint-cheapest that the Pixel 7a has ever been on Amazon, but it’s also more than £100 off the average price of £443. Even better, the Pixel 7a (which doesn’t usually have a charger in the box) is here bundled with a 30W plug at no extra cost.
Did the Google Pixel 7a get a good review?
- We gave the Google Pixel 7a the highest rating in our review – five stars out of five and our Best Buy award.
- It also appears on our best mid-range smartphone page as our favourite camera phone in its price range.
What’s so good about the Google Pixel 7a?
- As mentioned, the star of the show here is the camera. You only need to look at the camera samples in our review to see the kind of sharp details and vivid colours that the Pixel 7a produces.
- The 6.1in 90Hz display delivered phenomenal colour accuracy in our testing, with an average Delta E colour variance score of just 0.86 – anything less than 1 is practically perfect.
- The Pixel 7a lasted for 23hrs 49mins in our standardised battery life test. That’s well above average for this price range, and three hours longer than the Pixel 6a managed.
- The Tensor G2 chipset delivered the same GPU performance as the standard Pixel 7 in our benchmark tests, and only slightly slower CPU performance scores.
Are there any disadvantages to this Google Pixel 7a deal?
- Despite coming bundled with a 30W charger, the Pixel 7a only supports 18W charging, so you won’t be able to take full advantage of the charger’s speed.
- The standard Google Pixel 7 is also heavily discounted right now. This phone also got a five-star rating and our Best Buy award, and while it’s not at its lowest price ever like the 7a, the deal price of £479 is still over £100 less than the average price (£596).
How has the Google Pixel 7a’s price changed over time?
- When we reviewed it, the Pixel 7a cost £449.
- Since then, it’s dropped below £400 a few times, but has only been this cheap once before.
