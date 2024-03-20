The five-star Google Pixel 7a is back to its record-low price for Amazon’s spring sale

We already thought that the Google Pixel 7a was one of the best smartphones in its price range, but it’s even better value for money right now, coming down to just £329 on Amazon for the retail giant’s spring sale.

Not only is this the joint-cheapest that the Pixel 7a has ever been on Amazon, but it’s also more than £100 off the average price of £443. Even better, the Pixel 7a (which doesn’t usually have a charger in the box) is here bundled with a 30W plug at no extra cost.

Did the Google Pixel 7a get a good review?