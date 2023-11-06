The five-star iPhone 15 Pro Max is CHEAPER than ever this Black Friday
Get Apple’s all-singing, all-dancing iPhone 15 Pro Max with reams of iD Mobile data this Black Friday
Black Friday ushers in a spectacular deal for those looking to upgrade to Apple’s apex smartphone, the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Over at Mobiles.co.uk, the handset is paired with 250GB of iD Mobile data for £56/mth on a two-year plan, with an upfront fee of £99.
Apple’s latest top-of-the-range smartphone, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, doesn’t skimp on power or style. Its titanium design not only gives it a sleek, modern appearance but also adds an extra element of durability. Users will appreciate the significant battery life, ensuring that the device keeps up with whatever they care to throw at it throughout the day. The new USB-C connection is a welcome enhancement, too, streamlining the charging process and data transfer.
Performance-wise, the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s A17 Pro chipset surpasses its predecessors, offering faster speeds that can handle any task with relative ease. One of the most talked-about upgrades is the triple rear camera system, which provides stunning image quality. Helpfully, the base model’s storage has also been doubled, allowing for ample space for all those high-quality photos and videos, as well as apps and other content.
Acknowledging its myriad of advancements and user-centric design in our review, we awarded the iPhone 15 Pro Max a perfect five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award.
For those looking for the pinnacle of smartphone innovation, this Black Friday offer from Mobiles.co.uk is certainly a compelling proposition. The monthly fee of £56, when paired with the low upfront payment, positions this as an attractive deal for an ultra-premium handset, especially with that generous data allowance.
Of course, as with most Black Friday deals, availability may be limited, so prospective buyers should act swiftly if this is the saving you’re craving.