This cheap OnePlus phone deal is a Christmas TREAT

Our Head of Reviews Jonathan Bray wrote: “It’s quicker than most other Android phones at this price – only the Poco F3 is quicker – battery life is also very good and the stills photography capabilities are excellent. The AMOLED screen also delivers sumptuous imagery, whether you’re browsing the web or binge-watching Loki on Disney Plus.

[…] If you’re not too bothered about missing out on 4K video and you have £400 going spare, then you can’t go wrong with this phone.”

The Nord 2 has a gorgeous 6.43in AMOLED display and uses an unusual Mediatek processor that surprised us by delivering some of the best results in its price range. It ran for a whopping 22 hours and 26 minutes in our battery life tests, which was twice as long as the battery life on the popular iPhone SE and an excellent result overall. Add in some fantastic stills photography courtesy of a beefy 50MP main camera and it’s clear why we gave the handset top marks.