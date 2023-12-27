Expert Reviews

This Google Pixel 8 Pro deal is a BONKERS Boxing Day offer

Save £113 in the Boxing Day sales while picking up the latest and greatest Android phone, the Google Pixel 8 Pro

The extended Boxing Day sale at Amazon has produced a truly eye-catching offer: the recently released Google Pixel 8 Pro has seen its first major price drop, falling from an average price of £968 to just £855. On top of saving over £100, this deal also takes the flagship Android to its lowest-ever price on the site. Securing solid scores in our original Google Pixel 8 Pro review, the handset picked up four stars and our Recommended award, with one of our major complaints being the phone’s high launch price of £999 – a quibble that this excellent deal neatly takes care of.

Launched alongside the standard Google Pixel 8, the Pro model squeezes in all the top features and upgrades available, with a bigger battery, larger display and an extra 48MP 5x telephoto lens.

Speaking of cameras, like the Pixels of yore, the Pixel 8 Pro’s most impressive aspect is its camera array, which houses lenses including a 50MP main sensor, 48MP ultrawide, 10.5MP selfie camera and the abovementioned zoom lens. These top-drawer cameras benefit from the phone’s impressive set of photo editing tools, including Magic Eraser, Best Take compositing and a host of other AI powered features.

Outside of its snap-taking capabilities, the Pixel 8 Pro’s other boons include a gorgeous 120Hz OLED display, which performed well in our brightness and colour accuracy tests, a clean, bloat-free Android 14 installation and the very solid if not worldbeating performance delivered by the Tensor G3 chipset, which powers the device.

Thanks to its latest-gen CPU, improved camera array and top-notch display, the Google Pixel 8 Pro is easily the most powerful and fully-featured phone released by the search engine giant. While its initially steep launch price held it back a little, putting it in competition with the likes of the iPhone 15 Pro, this new deal price helps to recontextualise things, making the Pixel 8 Pro’s positives more impressive and its flaws more forgivable. One last thing, a deal this generous is unlikely to last long, so make sure you avail of this one before it expires.

