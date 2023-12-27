This Google Pixel 8 Pro deal is a BONKERS Boxing Day offer

Speaking of cameras, like the Pixels of yore, the Pixel 8 Pro’s most impressive aspect is its camera array, which houses lenses including a 50MP main sensor, 48MP ultrawide, 10.5MP selfie camera and the abovementioned zoom lens. These top-drawer cameras benefit from the phone’s impressive set of photo editing tools, including Magic Eraser, Best Take compositing and a host of other AI powered features.

Outside of its snap-taking capabilities, the Pixel 8 Pro’s other boons include a gorgeous 120Hz OLED display, which performed well in our brightness and colour accuracy tests, a clean, bloat-free Android 14 installation and the very solid if not worldbeating performance delivered by the Tensor G3 chipset, which powers the device.