This is the BEST budget iPhone deal so far this Black Friday

However, the iPhone SE (2022) has some drawbacks. Its design closely resembles older iPhone models, particularly the iPhone 8, and it maintains significant chin and forehead bezels, which may not appeal to those who prefer a more modern aesthetic. The 4.7-inch screen, while sharp enough to be classed as a “Retina HD” display, is surrounded by thick bezels and limited to a 60Hz refresh rate. This could make the user experience feel somewhat outdated, especially compared to many Android phones in the same price range that offer higher refresh rates​​.

In terms of performance, the iPhone SE (2022) is a standout, outperforming many of its Android rivals and even more expensive models like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. This makes it an attractive choice for those who prioritise smooth and responsive smartphone usage. The device’s battery life, however, is less impressive. While there has been some improvement over its predecessor, the battery performance remains relatively weak compared to modern smartphones​​.