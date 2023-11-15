This is the BEST budget iPhone deal so far this Black Friday
Argos has slashed the price of the iPhone SE (2022) by a decent £50 for Black Friday
This Black Friday, Argos is serving up an exceptional deal on the iPhone SE (2022), now available at just £429, down from the usual price of £479. This significant discount makes it an attractive option for those seeking a budget-friendly yet powerful smartphone. Awarded four stars out of five in our original review, the iPhone SE (2022) is recognised for its impressive performance and quality camera.
The iPhone SE (2022) stands out for its neat and compact design, making it a highly pocketable device. It supports 5G and delivers superb performance, powered by the A15 Bionic processor, which ensures swift and efficient operation. The device’s camera, despite being the only one on the rear, is surprisingly capable. It features a 12-megapixel (f/1.8) shooter that can capture 4K video at up to 60fps, fully stabilised, offering great photography and videography potential for a phone in its category.
However, the iPhone SE (2022) has some drawbacks. Its design closely resembles older iPhone models, particularly the iPhone 8, and it maintains significant chin and forehead bezels, which may not appeal to those who prefer a more modern aesthetic. The 4.7-inch screen, while sharp enough to be classed as a “Retina HD” display, is surrounded by thick bezels and limited to a 60Hz refresh rate. This could make the user experience feel somewhat outdated, especially compared to many Android phones in the same price range that offer higher refresh rates.
In terms of performance, the iPhone SE (2022) is a standout, outperforming many of its Android rivals and even more expensive models like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. This makes it an attractive choice for those who prioritise smooth and responsive smartphone usage. The device’s battery life, however, is less impressive. While there has been some improvement over its predecessor, the battery performance remains relatively weak compared to modern smartphones.
The iPhone SE (2022) offers a blend of high performance, quality camera, and the Apple ecosystem’s benefits in a compact and affordable package. This incredible Black Friday deal at Argos presents a great opportunity to bag this well-rounded device for those looking for an affordable iPhone option.