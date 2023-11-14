This is the best BUDGET phone deal ahead of Black Friday

Design-wise, the Nokia C21 Plus is a bit thick at 8.6mm, but it presents a pleasing aesthetic with skinny screen bezels, an unobtrusive hole punch notch for the selfie camera, and a distinctive wavy fingerprint-like pattern on its plastic rear panel. Available in Dark Cyan or Grey in the UK, it offers a refreshing look in the ultra-budget segment​​.

The phone’s practical features include space for two nano-SIM cards and an additional microSD card slot for expanded storage. However, it lacks NFC support and uses a micro-USB charging port, which results in slow charging speeds, taking over two hours to fully charge from empty. Nonetheless, Nokia includes the necessary chargers in the box, ensuring users have everything they need to get started​​.