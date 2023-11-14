This is the best BUDGET phone deal ahead of Black Friday
In this phenomenal pre-Black Friday deal, the award-winning Nokia C21 Plus is just £78. Phew!
Ahead of Black Friday, Amazon is offering a tempting deal on the Nokia C21 Plus, now priced at just £78, the lowest it has ever been on the website, down from its average price of £97. This smartphone, which earned four stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award, epitomises Nokia’s “value first” strategy and is lauded as the ultra-budget king in the smartphone market.
The Nokia C21 Plus stands out with its 6.52in 720p IPS display and a dual-camera array. Powered by a Unisoc SC9863A processor, accompanied by 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage, it promises reliable performance. The 4,000mAh battery, though offering weak battery life, supports the essentials of day-to-day phone usage. Operating on Android 11 Go, a version tailored for low-power devices, Nokia assures up to two years of core Android upgrades, highlighting its commitment to sustained performance.
Design-wise, the Nokia C21 Plus is a bit thick at 8.6mm, but it presents a pleasing aesthetic with skinny screen bezels, an unobtrusive hole punch notch for the selfie camera, and a distinctive wavy fingerprint-like pattern on its plastic rear panel. Available in Dark Cyan or Grey in the UK, it offers a refreshing look in the ultra-budget segment.
The phone’s practical features include space for two nano-SIM cards and an additional microSD card slot for expanded storage. However, it lacks NFC support and uses a micro-USB charging port, which results in slow charging speeds, taking over two hours to fully charge from empty. Nonetheless, Nokia includes the necessary chargers in the box, ensuring users have everything they need to get started.
This pre-Black Friday deal on Amazon for the Nokia C21 Plus at £78 represents an exceptional opportunity for those seeking a functional, well-designed budget smartphone. Its combination of features, design, and affordability, backed by a solid rating from Expert Reviews, makes it a compelling choice for budget-conscious consumers looking for a dependable smartphone.