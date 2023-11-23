This is the BEST Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deal this Black Friday

One of the main draws of the Galaxy S21 FE is that it retains many of the flagship features of Samsung’s 2021 models but at a more modest cost. It has a 120Hz, FHD+ display, slightly larger than the regular S21 model, measuring 6.4in. The phone has a triple camera array on the rear, including a main 12MP sensor, an 8MP 3x optical zoom camera, and a 12MP 123-degree ultrawide unit. Additionally, it sports a 32MP selfie camera on the front. Notably, the Galaxy S21 FE features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset, offering robust performance​​.

In terms of display quality, the S21 FE maintains excellent standards with its high-refresh-rate 120Hz unit and 2x Dynamic OLED technology. The display offers two modes – Natural and Vivid – with the former providing the most colour accuracy. The panel covers 90% of the sRGB colour gamut, offering outstanding visual clarity, especially when displaying HDR content​​.

Performance-wise, the S21 FE delivers results similar to the regular S21, thanks to its Snapdragon 888 chipset and 6GB of RAM. It can handle high frame-rate gaming and performs well in benchmark tests. However, the phone falls short in battery life, lasting only about 15 hours and 42 minutes in video rundown tests, which is less than the regular S21 and the iPhone 13 under similar conditions​​.

The camera setup on the S21 FE closely mirrors that of the Galaxy S21, with the main camera offering excellent image quality, including in low-light conditions. While the ultrawide camera might not be as impressive, the 3x telephoto zoom camera performs well even in lower light. For video, the S21 FE supports up to 4K 60fps, providing crisp and detailed footage​​.