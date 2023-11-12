This is the BEST Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deal so far this Black Friday

Equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the phone’s performance is more robust than ever. It offers a choice between 256GB or 512GB of non-expandable storage. The camera setup includes a dual 12-megapixel rear camera system and a ten-megapixel front-facing camera, ensuring high-quality photography and videography​​.

The Flip 5’s design has also been refined, now measuring just 15.1mm thick when folded, offering a sleeker profile and a tighter seal to keep out dust and debris​​. This, combined with its high-end specifications and the accolades it has received, makes it an outstanding choice for those seeking the latest in smartphone innovation.