This is the BEST Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deal so far this Black Friday
This Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Black Friday contract deal bags you cutting-edge tech and bags of data for less
This Black Friday, an exceptional deal awaits those in search of the latest smartphone technology: the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is now available with 100GB of 5G Three data for just £37/mth on a two-year contract via Affordable Mobiles, with absolutely nothing to pay upfront. That’s an extraordinary deal on a phone that receives five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award in our original review.
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 offers notable improvements over its flexible predecessors. It’s now thinner and lighter, featuring a new gapless fold and a larger 3.4in cover display. The phone allows users to interact with new widgets and reply to messages using a full-size QWERTY keyboard on the cover display, enhancing usability without needing to unfold the device.
Equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the phone’s performance is more robust than ever. It offers a choice between 256GB or 512GB of non-expandable storage. The camera setup includes a dual 12-megapixel rear camera system and a ten-megapixel front-facing camera, ensuring high-quality photography and videography.
The Flip 5’s design has also been refined, now measuring just 15.1mm thick when folded, offering a sleeker profile and a tighter seal to keep out dust and debris. This, combined with its high-end specifications and the accolades it has received, makes it an outstanding choice for those seeking the latest in smartphone innovation.
At £37/mth for 100GB of 5G data, this deal is a rare opportunity to get your hands on a premium foldable smartphone at an affordable monthly cost, making it one of the most attractive Black Friday deals available at the moment.