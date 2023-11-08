This Nothing Phone (1) pre-Black Friday deal is BONKERS

Performance-wise, the Nothing Phone (1) does not disappoint. It offers a smooth user experience, bolstered by a clean and intuitive user interface that harmonises with the hardware. The commitment to three years of Android updates is an assurance of the phone’s longevity, too, further adding to its value.

Battery life is another strong suit, providing all-day endurance on a single charge, ensuring you stay connected without the need for frequent top-ups. The charging experience is further enhanced with 33W fast-charging capabilities, so you’re quickly ready to go when you do eventually need a boost.