This Nothing Phone (1) pre-Black Friday deal is BONKERS
The award-winning Nothing Phone (1) is at its lowest price ever on Amazon ahead of Black Friday
The march towards Black Friday has Amazon unveiling enticing pre-Black Friday deals, with the Nothing Phone (1) dropping to its lowest-ever price of £279, a significant dip from the £364 average. This handset, which stands out in the crowded smartphone market with its transparent design and unique Glyph Interface, has impressed our smartphone experts at Expert Reviews, earning a four-star rating and an Expert Reviews Recommended award.
In our Nothing Phone (1) review, we praised its striking design that goes beyond aesthetics, serving functional purposes like the visual Glyph Interface notification system. The dual-camera setup is another noteworthy feature, providing users with the ability to capture high-quality photos, securing its place as a competitive player in the smartphone photography arena.
Performance-wise, the Nothing Phone (1) does not disappoint. It offers a smooth user experience, bolstered by a clean and intuitive user interface that harmonises with the hardware. The commitment to three years of Android updates is an assurance of the phone’s longevity, too, further adding to its value.
Battery life is another strong suit, providing all-day endurance on a single charge, ensuring you stay connected without the need for frequent top-ups. The charging experience is further enhanced with 33W fast-charging capabilities, so you’re quickly ready to go when you do eventually need a boost.
As we approach Black Friday, this slashed price of the Nothing Phone (1) on Amazon to £279 is going to take some beating. Offering a unique blend of style, function, and affordability, the Nothing Phone (1) is an astonishing smartphone and an even better choice at this reduced price.