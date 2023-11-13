This pre-Black Friday discount on the Nothing Phone (2) is UNMISSABLE

Internally, the Nothing Phone (2) houses the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, which offers significantly improved performance over the previous model’s Snapdragon 778G Plus. Users have options of either 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and the phone comes with 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. The display size has increased slightly to 6.7in and remains an OLED panel with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The camera system includes a new Sony 50MP main sensor on the back and a 32MP selfie camera​​.

Design-wise, the Nothing Phone (2) retains its predecessor’s transparent look, reminiscent of the original Apple iMac G3. It features a slightly thinner 100% recycled aluminium mid-frame and is taller than the previous model. The phone’s new curved back panel also provides a more comfortable grip​​.

The Glyph interface is a distinctive feature of the Nothing Phone (2). This selection of LED light bars can indicate app notifications, incoming calls, and the charging percentage. The Glyph lighting system now offers additional personalisation options and third-party integrations, such as visual ringtones and adaptive brightness settings​​. Another novel feature is the Glyph Timer and Glyph Progress, which provide visual indications for various functions, including an integration with the Uber app to show driver progress​​.