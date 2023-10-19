Expert Reviews

This Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deal is INSANE

For just £40/mth, you can get Samsung’s latest premium flagship, plus unlimited 5G data from iD Mobile

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, our current favourite smartphone overall, is now available at a brilliant price thanks to this stunning contract deal via E2save. For just £40/mth on a 24-month contract, with a reasonable £99 upfront cost, you can secure a 256GB S23 Ultra, alongside unlimited 5G data, calls, and texts from iD Mobile. To put into perspective how good this deal is, the phone alone currently costs £1,249, while this deal, data-inclusive, will set you back just £1,060 over the course of your contract.

Our resident phones expert gave the handset four stars and our coveted recommended award in our full Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review. In said review, we praised the S23 Ultra’s newly-added, tailor-made Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm chipset, which significantly improved its performance and and speed. We were also big fans of its upgraded battery life and its new 200MP main camera, which boasts improved zoom functionality, portrait photography and night shooting. Our one real quibble with the phone was its fairly lofty price, which this offer neatly takes care of.

This excellent offer not only nets you a cutting-edge smartphone, but also connects you with iD Mobile, a very solid provider. In our latest iD Mobile review, we awarded the network four stars out of five, noting its exceptional deals on new phones, enhanced 5G speeds and free EU roaming – a rare but very welcome perk.

This Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deal with unlimited iD Mobile data via E2save is one of the best ways to secure yourself a flagship phone without breaking the bank. Naturally, a true bargain like this won’t hang around forever, so be sure to snap it up before it’s gone.

