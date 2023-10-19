This Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deal is INSANE

This excellent offer not only nets you a cutting-edge smartphone, but also connects you with iD Mobile, a very solid provider. In our latest iD Mobile review, we awarded the network four stars out of five, noting its exceptional deals on new phones, enhanced 5G speeds and free EU roaming – a rare but very welcome perk.

This Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deal with unlimited iD Mobile data via E2save is one of the best ways to secure yourself a flagship phone without breaking the bank. Naturally, a true bargain like this won’t hang around forever, so be sure to snap it up before it’s gone.