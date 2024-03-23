Treat yourself to a discounted Sony Xperia 1 V smartphone in Amazon’s spring sale

Many things about the Sony Xperia 1 V impressed us when we tested it, hence it received a very respectable four stars out of five in our review. One thing we weren’t raving about, however, was the smartphone’s launch price.

Luckily, with the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale, you can bag the Sony Xperia 1 V for only £989, which is a huge price drop from its average £1,166. Just don’t stall, because the smartphone will only be this cheap until Monday 25 March.

Did the Sony Xperia 1 V (256GB) get a good review?