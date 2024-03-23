Treat yourself to a discounted Sony Xperia 1 V smartphone in Amazon’s spring sale
Many things about the Sony Xperia 1 V impressed us when we tested it, hence it received a very respectable four stars out of five in our review. One thing we weren’t raving about, however, was the smartphone’s launch price.
Luckily, with the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale, you can bag the Sony Xperia 1 V for only £989, which is a huge price drop from its average £1,166. Just don’t stall, because the smartphone will only be this cheap until Monday 25 March.
Did the Sony Xperia 1 V (256GB) get a good review?
- The smartphone received a solid four stars out of five in our full Sony Xperia 1 V review.
What’s so good about the Sony Xperia 1 V (256GB)?
- The 6.5in 4K OLED 21:9 display is one of the best for viewing movies. You can also make the most of the wide aspect ratio by using the Window Manager app to split it in two for easy multitasking.
- It has a powerful camera system with features like a new, larger and more sensitive main image sensor, computational photography and the variable zoom telephoto camera.
- The design has seen some handy changes like etched Gorilla Glass Victus on the rear and grooves on the sides, making it easier to grip and less prone to fingerprint smudges.
- Sony Xperia 1 V performed well in our tests, with near-instant and smooth navigation, app switching and fingerprint unlocking.
Are there any disadvantages to this Sony Xperia 1 V (256GB) deal?
- We found that the phone ran a little warm under load, sometimes even heating up without much load at all.
- The charging is quite slow. In our tests a full charge from zero to 100% took 1hr 41mins.
How has the Sony Xperia 1 V (256GB)’s price changed over time?
- When we reviewed it, the Sony Xperia 1 V cost £1,299.
- Since then, its average price on Amazon has been £1,166, but in this sale, you can get it for £989.
