These days, everyone likes to own the best smartphone on the market, and almost everyone spends some time thinking about their phone’s battery life. But there has been much overthinking by some others, which has resulted in plenty of myths and a number of pointless practices when it comes to the ritual of phone charging.

The truth is that there’s no black magic to see here. If you just follow a few general rules, you’ll extend or preserve your battery’s useful lifespan without having to jump through any annoying hoops.

When should you charge your phone?

Based on general data regarding current battery technology of smartphones, the advice is to charge your phone when it has around 30% of power remaining, and stop charging it at around 90%.

That’s not to say that anything catastrophic will happen if you choose to drain/charge outside of this range on occasion. When it comes to battery life and performance, it’s your average pattern of use that has the largest impact. So if there are times you need to use 100% of your battery power, then don’t worry about it.

Overnight phone charging

One area that does require attention is overnight charging. In most cases, your phone will reach 100% charge shortly after you go to bed. This means that your device will spend most of the night plugged in at 100%.