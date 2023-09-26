Xiaomi 13T Pro hands-on review: Lucky number 13

Xiaomi 13T Pro hands-on review: Design and key new features

That’s a lot of high-end features for a starting price that limbos under the flagship line to count among the mid-rangers. Unfortunately, however, the design doesn’t doesn’t follow this mantra. To be clear, the Xiaomi 13T Pro isn’t unattractive – the rounded corners and flat-edged aesthetic is tried and true – it’s just that I’ve seen this style a thousand times before at prices a lot lower than this.

There’s an asterisk here because those impressions are mostly based on the glass-backed models, which come in Black and Meadow Green colours. You have a third option though, and this one is easily the best-looking of the three. The Alpine Blue model forgoes the glass back in favour of a premium vegan leather, which makes it slightly chunkier than the Black and Meadow Green versions (8.6mm, compared to 8.5mm), but also the lightest of the bunch, weighing in at 200g, compared to 206g.

Regardless of which colour you opt for, the Xiaomi 13T Pro offers plenty of protection, with a layer of Gorilla Glass 5 sitting over the display and an IP68 rating certifying the phone as fully dustproof and able to withstand being submerged in 1.5m of water for up to 30 minutes. This is a vast improvement over the Xiaomi 12T Pro, which we criticised for only offering a fairly rudimentary IP53 weatherproofing rating.