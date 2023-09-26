Xiaomi 13T hands-on review: The perfect compromise?

The Xiaomi 13T has just been announced at the brand’s September showcase, and upon first glance, I had to do a double take. I was sure I had just written about this phone, only then it was called the Xiaomi 13T Pro. It took some searching, but I eventually found the areas of difference that denote that Pro suffix, or the lack thereof, but the list is not as expansive as you might think, given the price difference.

Unless you’re eager to squeeze every last drop of performance prowess possible from your new smartphone, the deja vu here could well prove to undermine the sales potential for the Pro model, such is the value for money that the Xiaomi 13T appears to be offering. How well it holds up in our benchmark tests will have to wait for the full review, but for a brief hands on, the Xiaomi 13T certainly makes a very good first impression.