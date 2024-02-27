Xiaomi 14 Ultra hands-on review: A mostly enticing UK debut

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra has been unveiled as part of the brand’s showcase on the eve of MWC 2024. There’s a lot about this phone that’s worth talking about – and we’ll get into that below – but the biggest surprise is that the Ultra model will launch in the UK at all.

Around this time last year, Xiaomi introduced both the compact Xiaomi 13 and its beefier sibling, the Xiaomi 13 Pro, to our shores, but the top-end Xiaomi 13 Ultra never made it over to Blighty. We’re still only getting two devices, but this year it’s the Xiaomi 14 Pro that’s getting the chop, leaving the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra on UK shelves.

Considering that, out of the three 13-series models, we were least impressed with the Pro, this feels like a good move. But with the compact (and cheaper) Xiaomi 14 already making a strong impression, the Ultra has its work cut out to prove itself among the best smartphones on the market and worthy of the additional cost. So let’s have a look at what kind of specifications it’s bringing to the table.