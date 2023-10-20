Expert Reviews

  • Bag yourself the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus with this UNMISSABLE deal

Bag yourself the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus with this UNMISSABLE deal

Deals

Nab the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus and get unlimited data for a STONKING £27/mth with nothing to pay upfront

Looking to grab the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus at an unbeatable price? For a limited time, iD Mobile is offering the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus with unlimited 5G data for just £27/mth on a two-year plan, and there’s nothing to pay upfront.

Typically priced at around £420 without a mobile contract, you can now nab the 256GB version of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus courtesy of our four-star recommended mobile provider iD Mobile, helping you to save big while enjoying top-notch service and connectivity.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus was awarded four stars in its full review, giving testament to its impressive performance and features.

One of the standout features is the astonishing 200MP main camera. Whether you’re capturing precious moments or creating content, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus ensures that your photos and videos are nothing short of stunning.

Another brilliant addition is the device’s outstanding, colour-accurate display to enhance user experience. The vibrant colours and sharp visuals make every image and video pop, creating an immersive display that truly sets this phone apart.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus also comes with an incredibly handy and rapid 120W charging, meaning you won’t have to wait for hours to get a full charge.

But remember, this exclusive offer won’t be around forever. So be sure to act quickly and bag this outstanding Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus deal courtesy of iD Mobile while it lasts. With unlimited 5G data for only £27/mth on a two-year plan and nothing to pay upfront, it’s an excellent opportunity to snag a premium smartphone without the premium price tag.

