Motorola Moto G13 review: Cheap and cheerful

Interestingly for a low-cost phone, it refreshes at 90Hz, which means things feel slightly smoother than you might be used to if you’re coming from a 60Hz handset. It’s the kind of thing that quickly seems invisible, but once you’ve got used to it, you certainly can’t go back.

In short, you’d be disappointed with the screen if you were paying £400 or more, but you’re not. On a £140 handset, it’s rather good.

Motorola Moto G13 review: Performance

To try and eke the most performance bang for your buck, Motorola has eschewed the flash brand appeal of Qualcomm for the less fashionable MediaTek. Specifically, the Moto G13 comes with the 2GHz octa-core Helio G85 processor, backed with 4GB of RAM.

Does the gamble pay off? It’s a mixed bag. As you can see from the chart below, it’s some way off the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 with its Qualcomm chip. And that’s over a year old now, even if it still tops our list of budget phones.

But it actually eclipses the Xiaomi in graphical performance. Ignore the on-screen figures — that’s down to the 720p resolution (fewer pixels means better frame rate). But when you equalise the two at 1080p offscreen, the Moto G13 squeezes out a few more frames per second.

Don’t get me wrong, this performance is still what you’d call weak if you’re into ‘serious’ 3D gaming, even with the lower resolution output. For light puzzle games, it’ll be just fine, but otherwise, you may want to find an extra £50 for the Moto G53 5G.

Finally, its battery life is absolutely stellar. In our standard looped video test, the Moto was just three minutes away from hitting the 20-hour mark. That’s a bit behind the Moto G10 and the Redmi Note 11, but it’s not enough to lose sleep over. You’ll get a day out of a single charge, and then some.

Motorola Moto G13 review: Cameras

The Moto G13 comes with a triple-camera array composed of a 50MP (f/1.8) main snapper and two additional 2MP (f/2.4) lenses: one for macro, and another for depth.

While close-up macro shots can be fun, I’d personally trade both of these supplemental lenses for a stronger main camera, but I’m evidently in the minority, given budget manufacturers’ insistence that more is better.

In good lighting conditions, however, the Moto G13 takes pretty impressive shots with a surprising amount of detail. Here’s a church near my house on a bright, sunny June day:

Even with a close crop, you can see that the camera has picked up an impressive amount of detail, with distinct individual bricks on the roof clearly visible.

But all phones struggle when the light dips, and budget phones are especially susceptible to this phenomenon. As the sun sets, the Moto G13’s pictures get noticeably blurrier with added visual noise.

It’s not too bad when viewed from a distance, but zoom in for a close crop and you can see exactly how little detail is captured.

The macro lens is fun, but probably the kind of thing you’ll only try once. Here’s a two-Euro coin close enough to see all the scuffs it endured while being passed around mainland Europe.

For selfies and video calls, the front-facing camera is an 8MP affair with an aperture of f/2.0. The results are perfectly serviceable, as you can see from the office selfie below.

Unusually, it doesn’t seem to apply horrendously over-the-top beautification settings, and I couldn’t see any way to add them, either.

That’s a good thing in my book, since they ain’t fooling anybody. Instead, there are a range of colourful/moody filters to apply when you’re using it. It’s a nice addition, but a little unnecessary given apps like Instagram have more to choose from (and apply them more naturally too).

For video, the Moto G13 is capable of capturing 1080p footage at 30fps, which is pretty much standard for a phone of this price. The video isn’t brilliant. While the electronic image stabilisation gets rid of small bumps, the capture is still lacking in detail and tends to turn into a blurry mess with sharp turns.

Motorola Moto G13 review: Verdict

Without wanting to sound like a stuck record, all of these drawbacks are forgivable, and indeed expected, in a handset that retails for £140.

And even with these mild criticisms, it still represents excellent value for money. It looks the part, performs well enough in day-to-day use and packs nice extras like expandable storage, dual-SIM support and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

If you need 5G connectivity, you’ll gain a decent amount by spending £50 more on the Moto G53. But if £140 is your absolute limit, it’s impossible to argue that the Moto G13 works extremely hard for the cash.