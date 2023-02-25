Nokia G22 hands-on review: The smartphone with a smart approach to repairabilty

As Nokia announces that it’s bringing its smartphone manufacturing to Europe, the company has also unveiled a new smartphone unlike any other currently on the market. The Nokia G22 is a bit of a rarity in modern times, allowing you to remove and replace some elements yourself without having to pay to send it off to be fixed.

Launching alongside a pair of cheaper handsets, the Nokia C22 and C32, the new Nokia G22 is uniquely positioned as a smartphone that should last for years to come, even as the battery begins to wind down or you crack your screen. Sure, it isn’t entirely modular like the Fairphone 4, but it’s also a mere third of the price.

Nokia G22 review: Key specifications, UK price and release date

6.5in, 90Hz HD+ (1,600 x 720) display

Octa-core 1.6GHz Unisoc T6060 processor

64GB or 128GB of expandable storage

Triple rear camera: 50MP, 2MP macro, 2MP depth

Selfie camera: 8MP

5,050mAh battery

IP52 waterproofing

Gorilla Glass 3

Colours: Lagoon Blue, Meteor Grey

UK release date: 8 March

8 March UK price: Starting at £150

Nokia G22 review: Design, key features and first impressions

Priced at just £150, the Nokia G22 could be the best-value smartphone we’ve ever reviewed. Collaborating with iFixit, Nokia has reduced the number of steps required to repair the Nokia G22’s battery, display and USB-C port, with handy how-to guides and affordable replacement parts which can be purchased directly from the iFixit website.

Replacing the battery, for instance, can be done in around five minutes, without the need to heat the glue surrounding the back casing, or needing to use alcohol to free out the battery. You simply pull out the microSD card tray, pry open the back, and remove one single screw from the fingerprint reader's ribbon cable. I was shown a live demo at my hands-on session, and the battery swap was completed in just over four minutes. A screen replacement will take a bit more time – and patience – but this is also supposedly much easier to do than typical modern smartphones.

The option to replace components yourself at home also brings down the cost quite considerably, not to mention that you won’t have to wait for your phone to be repaired and sent back to you. You can purchase a new battery directly from the iFixit website for just €30, with a new display costing €50. And, in my own personal experience, the iFixit tutorials are also incredibly easy to understand, even for first-time repairers.

Perhaps the best thing of all, however, is that this won’t void your warranty, nor will it compromise the phone’s IP52 water resistance rating.

The phone itself sits firmly in the budget realm, with a 6.5in HD+ (1,600 x 720) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen itself is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 3 and has a V-shaped notch at the top, which houses the 8MP selfie camera. A 50MP camera sits on the rear, alongside a pair of 2MP macro and depth-sensing units.

The G22 can be configured with 4GB of RAM and a choice of either 64GB or 128GB of expandable storage. You also get a choice of two colours: Meteor Grey (pictured here) or Lagoon Blue. The large 5,050mAh battery is charged via USB-C at a maximum of 20W.

My only real concern is that the Nokia G22’s relatively weak Unisoc T606 chipset might not be as long-lasting. With a clock speed of just 1.6GHz, this chipset is already quite underpowered by today’s standards, let alone three (or four) years down the line. You can’t easily replace this component either, so when it goes kaput, so does the rest of the phone.

Another curiosity is the lack of Android 13 out of the box. Nokia says that the reason for this is that the phone has been worked on for quite some time, and we should expect to receive an update relatively swiftly. However, with a promise of only two years’ worth of core Android upgrades, the G22’s lifespan may be diminished in this regard as well.

Nokia G22 review: Early verdict

From what I can tell this early on, the Nokia G22 is certainly a step in the right direction. My two reservations aside, it’s refreshing to write about a smartphone that puts the right to repair front and centre, potentially prolonging its lifespan beyond the typical two-year upgrade cycle.

Moving forward, however, I would like to see Nokia incorporate this same consumer-friendly approach in its more premium handsets. The G22’s weak chipset is cause for concern, and while I appreciate Nokia’s commitment to keep costs as low as possible, it would be interesting to find out whether consumers at the higher end of the pricing scale might want these same repairability features in future releases.