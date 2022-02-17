OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: OnePlus unveils its beefed-up budget phone

The lid has been lifted on the new OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and it looks like there will be updates aplenty, including lightning-fast charging, smarter cameras and a more gaming-friendly chipset. The price is also eye-catching at £299 for the 128GB model, which is the same as its predecessor, and it’s due to be released on 10 March, with preorders available from OnePlus, Amazon or John Lewis from 3 March.

OnePlus promises that its 65W Super VOOC fast charging technology will give you a whole day's juice in a mere 15 minutes, which is double the speed of the original Nord CE. And when you've completely run out, you’ll be able to go from zero to 100% battery in just 32 minutes – perfect for when you’re getting ready for work and forgot to charge your phone overnight.



Inside, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, which according to OnePlus, has been optimised for power efficiency, thermal control and stability. In short, you’ll get more bang for your battery buck and improved gaming performance to boot. Gamers will also appreciate the 6.4in FHD+ AMOLED display's 90Hz refresh rate, and the screen also supports HDR10+ for richer colours while streaming films and TV.



Design-wise, the Nord CE 2 is slimmer than its older sibling at 7.8mm and comes in either Grey Mirror or Bahama Blue. Judging from the photos, the former has a space-age silver look, while the latter is meant to conjure the shimmering azure of the Caribbean shore. Less excitingly, the 3.5mm headphone jack is still in place and there’s a microSD slot for expanding the storage up to a further 1TB.

The camera array has also undergone some significant tweaks: there’s a 64MP main sensor on the rear, along with an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro lens, as well as a 16MP selfie camera. OnePlus says that the main camera should capture detailed and vibrant colours, even in low light. OnePlus’ AI Nightscape tool also cleverly stitches up to nine different photos of varying exposures together to create the best night-time snaps possible.

Videos have been similarly boosted in dim conditions and there’s a nifty Dual-View Video mode, which lets you record footage from both the front and rear cameras at the same time – ideal for capturing lots of people at once.

In all, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is shaping up to be another cracking, budget-friendly handset from the Chinese tech giant. Again, it will be released on 10 March, with preorders for the £299 model with 128GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM opening on 3 March. Watch out for our full review in due course, too.