Sharp CP-SS30 review: Stylish speakers on the cheap

These speakers won’t take up too much space measuring just 158 x 190 x 248mm (WDH) each and have a solid range of connectivity options: Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless use or wired playback via USB-A, optical, AUX or RCA inputs located on the back of the left speaker, which also has a rotary knob on its front for changing volume, audio sources and power.

Inside the box, you get a remote control, an RCA cable, a 3.5mm AUX cable, speaker wire to connect both active speakers together and two power cables (one for UK plugs and another for the EU). An included user guide will help you tie it all together.

In this price bracket, the Edifier MR4s are a popular choice, featuring two powerful 42W active speakers that offer neutral sound with TRS connectivity. However, you’ll miss out on Bluetooth, optical and USB connectivity. If Bluetooth is a must, the Edifier R1280DBs would be a good alternative with similar 42W drivers.

