Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 hands-on review: New and improved?

Samsung’s latest large-screen foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, has been officially revealed. Shown off during its August 2022 Galaxy Unpacked event, the Z Fold 4 is the bigger brother of the much more pocketable Z Flip 4, with a bigger price to match.

Launching alongside a new pair of Galaxy Watch 5 wearables, as well as a fresh pair of ANC earbuds, the 2022 Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the latest in a long line of foldable smartphones from the company, although this time around the upgrades are much harder to spot than in previous years.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: Key specifications, UK price and release date

Main display: 7.6in, 120Hz (2,176 x 1,812) Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Cover display: 6.2in 120Hz (2,316 x 904) Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Octa-core 3.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

12GB of RAM

256GB, 512GB or 1TB of storage

Triple rear camera: 50MP (f/1.8), 10MP (f/2.4) 3x telephoto with 30x Space Zoom, 12MP (f/2.2) 123-degree ultra-wide

Cover selfie camera: 10MP (f/2.2)

Inner selfie camera: 4MP (f/1.8)

4,400mAh battery

IPX8-rated waterproofing

Folded dimensions: 67 x 155 x 15.8mm

Unfolded dimensions: 130 x 155 x 6.3mm

263g

Phantom Black, Graygreen, Beige

UK release date: Preorder from 10 August, available from 26 August

Preorder from 10 August, available from 26 August UK price: £1,649 (256GB), £1,769 (512GB), £2,019 (1TB)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: Design, key features and first impressions

The core functionality of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 remains the same as past iterations, and its overall design hasn’t changed much, either. When folded, the handset looks and functions the same as any regular smartphone, albeit with relatively thick dimensions. Fold it open, however and it doubles in width, transforming into a tablet and revealing a large 7.6in inner display.

Introduced in last year’s model, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 – and its Flip 4 counterpart – is still the only foldable on the market with an IPX8 certification. What this means is that both phones can survive being submerged in water for up to 30 minutes at a depth of 1.5m, although dust protection is still absent. Both the flexible inner screen and cover display are coated in a protective layer of Gorilla Glass Victus Plus, too.

Samsung has refined the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, albeit only to a small extent. The handset is lighter than the previous model, weighing 263g – a reduction of 8g. In addition, the hinge is supposedly slimmer, and both displays are 3mm wider, with narrower bezels. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes in a choice of three colours: Phantom Black, Beige and Graygreen.

The 23:9 6.2in cover display is the same size as the 2021 version, with a resolution of 2,316 x 904 and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The size of the square (22:18) 7.6in inner screen is also unchanged, and it also supports 120Hz, with a boosted resolution of 2,176 x 1,812. The under-screen selfie camera on the inside is improved, too, and is much less visible to the eye.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 supports Samsung’s S Pen stylus, alongside a handful of new productivity features courtesy of Android 12L and Samsung’s One UI 4.1 interface. The first is a Windows-like taskbar at the bottom of the screen, which allows you to add your favourite and most-used apps, as well as the option to group launch three apps at once for instantaneous multi-tasking.

On that note, some applications now work better with one another in the multi-window mode. For instance, you can now scroll your Facebook feed and reply to messages in Messenger at the same time, and you can finally join Google Meet meetings directly from the Calendar app.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G has received a big boost in performance courtesy of the new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. Replacing the Snapdragon 888 of the previous model, we’ve seen some major improvements in terms of processing speeds with this chip, so expect the same here.

Storage configurations include 256GB, 512GB and 1TB versions, with 12GB of RAM on all models. Like last year’s model, a 4,400mAh battery keeps things ticking along, and the phone supports 25W wired charging alongside wireless and reverse wireless PowerShare functionality.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4’s camera array consists of the same lineup as the Galaxy S22 series of smartphones. What this means is we’re getting a 50MP (f/1.8) main camera, 12MP 123-degree ultrawide and a 10MP 3x telephoto zoom with up to 30x ‘digital Space Zoom’. Samsung says that the optical image stabilisation has been enhanced on both the main and zoom cameras (OIS isn’t available on the wide), and the wide sensor is 23% brighter than the previous model.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: Early verdict

That’s about all there is to cover with the Galaxy Z Fold 4. There’s not much to talk about, with the 2022 model coming across as more of an inter-generational upgrade than a substantial leap forward. However, since the previous Fold 3 was the first foldable to go properly mainstream, I don’t think that’s necessarily a bad thing.

The IPX8 waterproofing remains a big bonus, and the design, despite the imitations coming thick and fast from other manufacturers, still can’t be matched. Last year’s phone set the formula, and this year’s model is simply cementing things with a handful of minor quality of life improvements – all of which makes the phone more well-rounded than ever.

Except, of course, those slight changes will cost you. Starting at £1,649 for the 256GB model and rising to £2,019 for the 1TB version, this year’s Fold is £50 more expensive than the last. Sure, with a starting price as high as that, this increase is a drop in the ocean, but it certainly doesn’t make the Galaxy Z Fold 4 a more appealing purchase.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available to preorder today, with a release date scheduled for 26 August.