Samsung Galaxy S23 hands-on review: Smaller is better

Despite its size, the Samsung Galaxy S23 finds itself in a somewhat unique position. With identical specs to the S23 Plus – minus the bigger battery and screen – it’s every bit a modern flagship smartphone, except it has the added benefit of being the cheapest of Samsung’s three new models.

READ NEXT: The best smartphones

But that’s not all. In some ways, the S23’s smaller design also works in its favour. With both the Plus and Ultra launching as a pair of truly monstrous handsets, Samsung’s new entry-level flagship is a proper pocket-sized device and is a breath of fresh air as a result.

Samsung Galaxy S23 review: Key specifications, UK price and release date

6.1in, 120Hz HDR10+ FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display

Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 2 for Galaxy

128GB or 256GB of storage

Triple rear camera: 50MP, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto

Selfie camera: 12MP

3,900mAh battery

IP68 waterproofing

Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Colours: Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender

UK release date: Preorder from 1 February, available from 17 February

Preorder from 1 February, available from 17 February UK price: £849 (128GB), £899 (256GB)

Samsung Galaxy S23 review: Design, key features and first impressions

It might not be a Plus or an Ultra, but the entry Galaxy S23 still has a lot going for it. It has a new design (although this might be controversial), fresh internals and a suite of new camera features.

Let’s start with the design. Where last year’s model incorporated a unique ‘Contour Cut’ camera housing, the Galaxy S23 has ditched the camera block entirely. The lenses this year have simply been placed on the back in a vertical line.

I appreciate Samsung’s new “clean and linear design” (their words, not mine), but I think the S23 has lost a bit of its character as a result. It now looks like any other modern smartphone, and we’re already struggling to tell the difference between phone manufacturers as it is.

I do like the S23’s compact form factor, however. Sure, bigger screens serve a major purpose, especially if your phone is your primary content consumption device, but the little S23 means it can fit in tinier jean pockets, and smaller hands. It’s also nowhere near as heavy as the other two.

The 6.1in screen is another AMOLED affair, with a 120Hz refresh rate, FHD+ resolution and support for HDR10+ playback. That’s the same as last year, except it’s now coated in a protective layer of Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which Samsung says is not only more durable than the previous generation, but is also constructed using an average of 22% pre-consumer materials.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is brand new, of course, but it also has the ‘for Galaxy’ designation, which essentially means that it’s a specifically tweaked version of Qualcomm’s top-end mobile chipset. Qualcomm says that the primary “performance core” has been overclocked to 3.6GHz, up from 3.3GHz on the base version.

The S23’s battery has also received an upgrade, increasing in size from 3,700mAh to 3,900mAh. That might not sound like a lot, but every little helps in the stamina stakes. We didn’t review the regular S22 last year, but here’s hoping the battery life is at least slightly improved this year. Software-wise, we’re getting Android 13 from the get-go, with the latest version of Samsung’s One UI interface, 5.1.

As for the cameras, there’s not much here that’s changed. The 50MP main camera remains, alongside a 12MP ultrawide unit and a 10MP telephoto. The front-facing 12MP selfie is now the same across all three models, up from 10MP. There are new shooting modes, of course, such as Astro Hyperlapse and Astrophoto, but that’s about it.

Samsung Galaxy S23 review: Early verdict

The Galaxy S23 is painting a similar picture as last year. The cheapest of the three new Samsung flagships, it’s still shaping up to be a classy handheld, with some significant tweaks to both performance and overall design.

Of course, it would have been nice to see just a few more changes. After all, the S23 does cost more this year, starting at £849 for the 128GB model and £899 for the 256GB version. That’s an increase of £80, bringing it in line with the iPhone 14.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and its siblings are available to preorder today, with a release date scheduled for 17 February.