Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review: The best foldable just got better

Performance has been improved, courtesy of a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and the phone launches with 8GB of RAM and a choice of either 256GB or 512GB of non-expandable storage. Camera-wise, you’re looking at a pair of 12-megapixel lenses on the back – an f1/8 main sensor and a 123-degree f/2.2 ultrawide – as well as a 10-megapixel selfie snapper embedded in a hole punch notch on the inside.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review: Price and competition

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 arrived in shops on 11 August, with the 256GB model costing £1,049, or £1,149 for 512GB of storage. All purchases also receive a free 12-month subscription to Disney Plus as part of Samsung’s “Boost” rewards programme.

You might notice there’s no 128GB option this year, which is unfortunate since the 128GB Z Flip 4 brought the asking price below the £1,000 mark last year; however, this year’s base 256GB model is slightly cheaper than the launch price of the equivalent version last year, if only by £20.

Of course, the days of Samsung standing unopposed in the folding market are long gone, with the Z Flip 5 squaring up against even more rivals in 2023. The most obvious being the recently launched Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, also costing £1,050. Like the Z Flip 5, the Razr 40 Ultra has a massive cover screen, but it uses the slightly older Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, which means substantially weaker performance for the same money.

Then there’s the Oppo Find N2 Flip. And it’s here that Samsung’s market dominance is really under threat, because Oppo’s first-gen clamshell foldable costs a good chunk less than the Z Flip 5 at £849. It might be lacking in some areas – performance and battery life could be better – but, with a potential saving of £200, a lot of people are going to struggle to justify the extra cost.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review: Design and key features

Standing apart from its bigger (and much more expensive) Z Fold 5 counterpart, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a clamshell flip phone – in the same vein as the Oppo Find N2 Flip and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra – using the same tried-and-tested formula we’ve come to know from the company, now that we’re five generations deep. However, where this year’s iteration impresses, at least initially, is in Samsung’s refining of the overall design.

The dimensions have been trimmed down quite a bit and the phone is now just 15.1mm thick when fully closed, compared to the chunkier 17.1mm of the previous model. In order to achieve this, Samsung has managed to remove the gap, when folded, between the top and bottom halves of the phone – a design quirk that plagued all prior generations. This also has the added bonus of a tighter seal when closed, so there’s less chance of dust and detritus getting inside when it’s in your pocket or rattling around inside a handbag.