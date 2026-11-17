The brand is offering discounts of up to 33% across its entire range of mattresses, pillows and more

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If there’s ever a time to buy a new mattress, it’s during the Black Friday sales. Only a couple of weeks into November, I’ve spotted plenty of offers from bed-in-a-box brands such as Emma, REM-Fit and Simba.

There was a time when it would be rare to find brands such as these selling their mattresses at full price – so frequent were their online sales. But more recently, they’ve had to be a bit more selective with their offerings, partly as a result of CMA involvement around pricing models.

With that said, peak deals periods such as Black Friday, Christmas and New Year remain the best time to shop for a discounted mattress. Right now, Simba is serving up discounts of up to 33% across its entire range: not only does that include some of the best hybrid mattresses we’ve tested, but also pillows, mattress toppers, duvets and more.

Read on for some of our top picks of what’s on offer in Simba’s Black Friday sale.

The best Black Friday Simba deals

The Hybrid Pro is the cornerstone of Simba’s mattress range. It was part of Simba’s original stock of hybrids way back when this was just three mattresses. And having retested it in 2025, it’s still one of the most comfortable mattresses we’ve reviewed, with several layers of springs and an upper wool comfort layer.

At full price, a double Simba Hybrid Pro will cost you £1,299, but right now you can get it for £909: a saving of £390 in the brand’s Black Friday sale.

If you’d rather avoid synthetic materials such as memory foam, consider Simba’s Natural Hybrids (previously called the Earth range), made from pocket springs, plant derived viscose and plenty of wool.

We’ve reviewed all three of Simba’s Natural mattresses, including the most premium Apex (£2,199 in a double) and, more recently, the Escape (£1,799 in a double). Both of these mattress are discounted by 33% in Simba’s Black Friday sale, bringing their prices down to £1,473 and £1,205 respectively.

As I mentioned above, Simba’s wide range of bedding products are also discounted in the brand’s Black Friday sale.

The Hybrid Pillow, for instance, is one of the most expensive pillows we’ve reviewed. It’s comfortable, adjustable and will cost you £109 at full price. Right now, however, you can get it for £82: still an investment, but a more palatable two-figure price tag.

Also discounted are several Simba bedding products that we’ve reviewed favourably this year, including the Hybrid 3-in-1 duvet (down from £349 to £262 in a double), the Cool Foam topper (down from £199 to £169) and the TripleShield Tencel Cool mattress protector (down from £89 to £67).