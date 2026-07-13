This microfibre duvet is light, airy and very comfy – but it doesn’t really cool you down

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1 / 7

Our rating Reviewed price £349 (double)

Pros Soft and comfortable

Soft and comfortable Decent insulation (when it’s not too hot)

Decent insulation (when it’s not too hot) Washable at up to 60°C Cons Not very cooling in inclement weather

Not very cooling in inclement weather Very expensive for a synthetic duvet

Tempur is famous for its memory foam mattresses and bedding. But it’s not all about foam: the brand also makes a range of sheets, duvet covers, pillow cases and duvets.

The Luxe Fibre Cooling duvet is part of the Home by Tempur range of bedding. It’s described as a “luxury temperature regulating duvet” with “enhanced space age cooling properties to ensure you do not overheat”. That’s quite a bold claim.

I found the Luxe Fibre Cooling duvet light and comfortable, but the “Cooling” aspect didn’t entirely convince me. I tested it during one of the several heatwaves that have recently hit the UK, and in my experience doesn’t quite live up the cooling claims. That said, there are reasons to recommend it.

What do you get for the money?

The Tempur Luxe Fibre Cooling Duvet is wholly synthetic in construction, comprising a polyester “WarmMax” microfibre filling within a polyester casing. According to Tempur, it has “active thermo-regulating properties” to help keep you cool in summer and warm in the winter. To this end, it uses “Outlast” (a phase-changing material developed for NASA) that stores and releases heat, adapting to changes in temperature to keep you warm or cool.

2 / 7

It comes in a canvas bag with carry handles, for ease of storage or transport, particularly helpful if you’re not using it as your primary duvet. It’s machine washable at 60​​°C, and can even be tumble dried, but not ironed.

The duvet is available in four sizes (single to super king), with prices starting at £299 for a single, rising to £349 for a double, £399 for a king and £449 for a double. Delivery is free and it comes with a three-year manufacturer’s guarantee.

How I tested the Tempur Luxe Fibre Cooling Duvet

In a few words, I tested the Luxe Fibre Cooling Duvet by sleeping under it. When testing bedding products such as duvets and pillows, we don’t carry out standardised tests that we do for, say, mattresses or mattress protectors. There isn’t an awful lot of useful objective data that I can record (at least not in my home), so I instead rely on anecdotal evidence.

4 / 7

My partner and I slept under the Luxe Fibre Cooling Duvet for a period of several weeks, during which I took into account how comfortable it felt and how well my body was able to regulate its temperature throughout the night. Fortunately, for my review, this testing period coincided with a series of rather intense heatwaves in the UK, which has allowed me to put Tempur’s cooling claims to the test.

When testing any bedding product, I also consider how much it costs and how this compares to some of its closest rivals in a fiercely competitive market, as well as additional factors such as how easy it might be to wash according to the manufacturer’s care instructions and whether or not it comes with a trial period.

Is it comfortable?

It very much is. The Luxe Fibre Cooling Duvet is soft and plush. At the same time, it feels light and airy enough that it won’t completely smother you.

5 / 7

It feels well-made, too, with good quality stitching and a soft filling that doesn’t shift around too much inside the duvet. When it wasn’t too hot at night (more on this below), I was very comfortable under this duvet.

What about Tempur’s cooling credentials?

Here’s where I was a little bit disappointed. As I mentioned above, I tested the duvet during a series of heatwaves that were hitting the UK. During the warmest of nights, I would often feel quite hot and uncomfortable under the duvet, and on many occasions I have resorted to sleeping under a much thinner throw blanket instead.

You might argue that it’s not very fair to judge Tempur on this point when the overnight temperature is approaching 30°C. And if the word “cooling” was not in its name, I’d be inclined to agree. But the Luxe Fibre Cooling Duvet is marketed as just that: a “cooling” duvet.

6 / 7

I never expected it to actively cool me down – I don’t expect any bedding to do so. But not everyone has the same sceptical approach. It’s conceivable someone would invest in the Luxe Fibre Cooling Duvet specifically as a summer duvet, and I’m afraid they might be left feeling a bit hot and bothered. After all, at the rate things are progressing, our summers won’t be getting more bearable anytime soon.

My partner was happier with the Luxe Fibre Cooling duvet’s insulation, and she’s been sleeping under it pretty consistently and comfortably. I tend to get hotter and more uncomfortable quicker than she does, which is worth taking into account if you’re a particularly hot sleeper. That said, we both agreed that “cooling” is a misleading label for this duvet.

Was there anything else we didn’t like?

I’m accustomed to Tempur mattresses and bedding being on the premium end of the price spectrum. But the Luxe Fibre Cooling Duvet is particularly expensive for a wholly synthetic duvet. I find it easier to justify paying a premium for bedding made from responsibly sourced, breathable natural materials such as cotton and wool. But £349 for a double duvet made from 100% polyester – NASA technology or no NASA technology – is a harder pill to swallow.

7 / 7

That being said, Tempur’s choice of materials does mean the Luxe Fibre Cooling Duvet can be washed at 60°C and tumble dried, something you wouldn’t want to subject natural bedding to. That’s a definite perk to consider if you have a washing machine that can accommodate its size.

Should I buy the Tempur Luxe Fibre Cooling Duvet?

When you’re not trying to beat a heatwave, the Tempur Luxe Fibre Cooling Duvet is a very comfortable option. It’s soft, airy and strikes a good balance between lightweight and cosy.

My main qualm concerns the emphasis the brand puts on its cooling credentials, in the face of the very hot, inclement weather that’s becoming more and more common. I’m not saying that Outlast or WarmMax materials don’t work at all, but in my experience this duvet was just not cut out for a heatwave. And considering that’s a big part of its appeal, I have to mark it down for that.

What’s more, if you’re going to be spending this much money on a duvet, I’d be more comfortable recommending something made of good-quality natural materials, such as the Woolroom Deluxe Washable 3-in-1 duvet.