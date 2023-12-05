Roku OS set to receive user experience enhancements

Continue Watching is self-explanatory and functions in the same way as it would on a TV running an operating system like Android TV or Google TV. While you’ll be able to resume watching shows on key streaming services, including Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video, certain local broadcasters will be excluded. However, Roku says it hopes to integrate as many of these as possible going forward.

The Save List is similarly intuitive, allowing you to earmark shows and films that you like the look of but don’t have the time or inclination to watch right away.

All three rows are accessed via a new “What to Watch” heading on the homepage of the Roku OS and, based on the demo we were shown, couldn’t be simpler to navigate.

As previously mentioned, you’ll find a couple of Roku devices on our roundup of the best streaming sticks, while Roku-powered options can be found on a number of our television roundups, including best TV, best smart TV and best cheap TV.