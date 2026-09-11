  • Home
  • Technology
  • Gaming
  • I got hands-on with Beyerdynamic’s new gaming headsets at Gamescom and came away impressed

I got hands-on with Beyerdynamic’s new gaming headsets at Gamescom and came away impressed

Comfortable, well-priced and without an RGB light in sight, Beyerdynamic’s MMX 100 and MMX 130 could be the new thinking man’s gaming headset of choice
Written By
Updated on 11 September 2026

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

On this page
1 / 9
Journalist Andy White wearing the Beyerdynamic MMX 130 open-back gaming headset while playing a Nintendo Switch 2
The Beyerdynamic MMX 100 closed-back gaming headset laid flat on a wooden table
The replaceable battery inside the Beyerdynamic MMX 100 closed-back gaming headset
Table-level view of the Beyerdynamic MMX 100 closed-back gaming headset showing the yokes
The black and white USB-C wireless dongles that come with the Beyerdynamic MMX 100 and MMX 130 gaming headsets
The velour earpad that attaches to the inside of the earcups of the Beyerdynamic MMX 100 and MMX 130 gaming headsets
Close-up of journalist Andy White wearing the Beyerdynamic MMX 130 open-back gaming headset
The Beyerdynamic MMX 130 open-back gaming headset in black lying flat on a wooden table
The Beyerdynamic MMX 130 open-back gaming headset in white lying flat on a wooden table

Beyerdynamic has an illustrious history dating back to 1924 and a reputation for delivering studio-grade audio products. The German family-owned business may have been sold to a Chinese electronics company last year, but with change comes opportunity. 

And Beyerdynamic’s new owners, Cosonic Intelligent Technologies, sense opportunity in the gaming space. The brand is expanding its range of gaming headsets to include two new models priced more accessibly than its previous offerings: the Beyerdynamic MMX 100 and Beyerdynamic MMX 130. The two headsets cater for quite different crowds, with the MMX 100 being closed-back and the MMX 130 open-back. Both are designed to be part of your gaming setup for years to come, with fully interchangeable parts and replaceable batteries.

I got to try both out at the Indie Arena Booth at Gamescom last month. The boisterous environment wasn’t ideal for putting the open-back model through its paces, but I heard enough to be encouraged about how they’ll perform in a quiet room at home. So, without further ado, let’s look at what both offer and get into my experience using them on the show floor. 

  • Price: £89
  • Weight: 275g
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi dongle and Bluetooth 6.0
  • Battery life: Up to 85hrs
  • Driver size: 40mm
  • Inputs: USB-C and 3.5mm 
2 / 9
Journalist Andy White wearing the Beyerdynamic MMX 130 open-back gaming headset while playing a Nintendo Switch 2
The Beyerdynamic MMX 100 closed-back gaming headset laid flat on a wooden table
The replaceable battery inside the Beyerdynamic MMX 100 closed-back gaming headset
Table-level view of the Beyerdynamic MMX 100 closed-back gaming headset showing the yokes
The black and white USB-C wireless dongles that come with the Beyerdynamic MMX 100 and MMX 130 gaming headsets
The velour earpad that attaches to the inside of the earcups of the Beyerdynamic MMX 100 and MMX 130 gaming headsets
Close-up of journalist Andy White wearing the Beyerdynamic MMX 130 open-back gaming headset
The Beyerdynamic MMX 130 open-back gaming headset in black lying flat on a wooden table
The Beyerdynamic MMX 130 open-back gaming headset in white lying flat on a wooden table

At £89, the MMX 100 is the cheapest gaming headset Beyerdynamic has ever released, but intentionally doesn’t fall into the “budget” bracket. It’s instead aimed at core gamers looking to upgrade from a cheap entry-level model, or aspirational casual gamers picking up their first headset and wanting something that will last more than a year or so. 

The first thing that struck me about it was the build quality. The headband is flexible and incredibly durable; I actually expressed concern when the Beyerdynamic representative contorted it to show how far it can be pushed, but it survived the assault unscathed. It’s a reasonably attractive headset, too. The use of aluminium makes it a little heavier than some rivals at 275g, but it avoids the cheap, plasticky look and feel of many sub-£100 options. 

4 / 9
Journalist Andy White wearing the Beyerdynamic MMX 130 open-back gaming headset while playing a Nintendo Switch 2
The Beyerdynamic MMX 100 closed-back gaming headset laid flat on a wooden table
The replaceable battery inside the Beyerdynamic MMX 100 closed-back gaming headset
Table-level view of the Beyerdynamic MMX 100 closed-back gaming headset showing the yokes
The black and white USB-C wireless dongles that come with the Beyerdynamic MMX 100 and MMX 130 gaming headsets
The velour earpad that attaches to the inside of the earcups of the Beyerdynamic MMX 100 and MMX 130 gaming headsets
Close-up of journalist Andy White wearing the Beyerdynamic MMX 130 open-back gaming headset
The Beyerdynamic MMX 130 open-back gaming headset in black lying flat on a wooden table
The Beyerdynamic MMX 130 open-back gaming headset in white lying flat on a wooden table

The arm mic is the same as the one on the more expensive MMX 150 and can be removed, letting you use the headset as Bluetooth headphones via Bluetooth 6.0. However, for the most part you’ll be dialled in via the low-latency USB-C dongle. This is neatly stored inside a hidden compartment in one of the earcups: a really nice touch. Dual connectivity isn’t currently supported, though I was told this should be available via a firmware update by the end of the year. 

The allure of velour

Another lovely design touch is the velour earpads lining the earcups. These are trademark Beyerdynamic and supremely comfortable. My one concern is over how warm (and sweaty) they’ll get during longer sessions. Five minutes in Hall 10.2 of the Koelnmesse was not a problem, but I dread to think how much perspiration they’d have absorbed if I’d worn them at home for extended periods this summer. For those who share my concerns, Beyer will be releasing textile earpads early next year. 

6 / 9
Journalist Andy White wearing the Beyerdynamic MMX 130 open-back gaming headset while playing a Nintendo Switch 2
The Beyerdynamic MMX 100 closed-back gaming headset laid flat on a wooden table
The replaceable battery inside the Beyerdynamic MMX 100 closed-back gaming headset
Table-level view of the Beyerdynamic MMX 100 closed-back gaming headset showing the yokes
The black and white USB-C wireless dongles that come with the Beyerdynamic MMX 100 and MMX 130 gaming headsets
The velour earpad that attaches to the inside of the earcups of the Beyerdynamic MMX 100 and MMX 130 gaming headsets
Close-up of journalist Andy White wearing the Beyerdynamic MMX 130 open-back gaming headset
The Beyerdynamic MMX 130 open-back gaming headset in black lying flat on a wooden table
The Beyerdynamic MMX 130 open-back gaming headset in white lying flat on a wooden table

On the sonic front, the closed-back Beyerdynamic MMX 100 uses 40mm drivers. And I enjoyed what I heard while playing Mario Kart World on the Switch 2. The funky soundtrack was well articulated, and the racing sound effects were nice and clear. I didn’t get a great sense of how well the headset handled low frequencies, except for the slight purr of the engines, but the default sound profile was well-balanced.

I also saw a few options in the Beyerdynamic companion app, which lets you customise a multifunction button on the headset and has several EQ presets for specific game genres, including Racing and Shooter. A desktop app is in the works for PC. 

  • Price: £109
  • Weight: 265g
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi dongle and Bluetooth 6.0
  • Battery life: Up to 85hrs
  • Driver size: Titanium-coated 40mm
  • Inputs: USB-C and 3.5mm 
8 / 9
Journalist Andy White wearing the Beyerdynamic MMX 130 open-back gaming headset while playing a Nintendo Switch 2
The Beyerdynamic MMX 100 closed-back gaming headset laid flat on a wooden table
The replaceable battery inside the Beyerdynamic MMX 100 closed-back gaming headset
Table-level view of the Beyerdynamic MMX 100 closed-back gaming headset showing the yokes
The black and white USB-C wireless dongles that come with the Beyerdynamic MMX 100 and MMX 130 gaming headsets
The velour earpad that attaches to the inside of the earcups of the Beyerdynamic MMX 100 and MMX 130 gaming headsets
Close-up of journalist Andy White wearing the Beyerdynamic MMX 130 open-back gaming headset
The Beyerdynamic MMX 130 open-back gaming headset in black lying flat on a wooden table
The Beyerdynamic MMX 130 open-back gaming headset in white lying flat on a wooden table

The MMX 130 looks and feels similar to the MMX 100, but there are key differences. The first, and most obvious, is that this headset is open-backed. This means that the outside of the headset’s earcups is perforated to let air move freely over the speaker drivers. The result is a more spacious, natural sound and a wider soundstage. The driver size is the same (40mm), but Beyerdynamic has used titanium-coated units to optimise open-back sound quality.

The open-back design has one big disadvantage: it leaves you at the mercy of your environment. During my brief ears-on time with the MMX 130, I played a couple of races in Mario Kart World and found myself a little distracted by ambient noise. What I could process from the headset sounded great; treble reproduction was particularly crisp, but I had to push the volume to the max to get a proper sense of the soundtrack. This will be far less of an issue at home, where one can appreciate the advantages of open-back listening without the drawbacks. 

Marginal gains?

The MMX 130 is fractionally lighter than its MMX 100 counterpart, but I didn’t notice the difference when using them. I didn’t have long enough to appreciate the difference in earpad material either. The MMX 130 uses dual-layer pads with a breathable layer and a memory foam layer for additional comfort, but I would need to wear the headset longer to judge this. 

7 / 9
Journalist Andy White wearing the Beyerdynamic MMX 130 open-back gaming headset while playing a Nintendo Switch 2
The Beyerdynamic MMX 100 closed-back gaming headset laid flat on a wooden table
The replaceable battery inside the Beyerdynamic MMX 100 closed-back gaming headset
Table-level view of the Beyerdynamic MMX 100 closed-back gaming headset showing the yokes
The black and white USB-C wireless dongles that come with the Beyerdynamic MMX 100 and MMX 130 gaming headsets
The velour earpad that attaches to the inside of the earcups of the Beyerdynamic MMX 100 and MMX 130 gaming headsets
Close-up of journalist Andy White wearing the Beyerdynamic MMX 130 open-back gaming headset
The Beyerdynamic MMX 130 open-back gaming headset in black lying flat on a wooden table
The Beyerdynamic MMX 130 open-back gaming headset in white lying flat on a wooden table

The MMX 130 will be released in October, while the MMX 100 is available to buy now. Given the choice of the two, I’d go for the closed-back model, as I like to shut out the world when gaming (isn’t that the point?!). It’s really comfortable to wear and cuts out unnecessary fluff like RGB lighting in favour of strong sound quality at a competitive price. I can’t make a conclusive call on audio performance, but concerning wearability and functionality, both the MMX 100 and MMX 130 impress.

Written By

Andy was appointed Deputy Editor in 2026, following six years putting a huge range of products through their paces. Formerly a sports journalist at Greenways Publishing, he cut his tech teeth testing laptops before taking over as the site’s TV and audio expert. He’s cast his eye over more headphones and televisions than you can shake a stick at, but has also reviewed football boots, handheld game consoles and just about everything in between. In addition to testing, writing and editing, Andy covers product launches and key industry events in the UK and overseas.

More about

Popular topics

First Look

You might also like