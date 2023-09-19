iPhone 15 deal: Preorder now and get an UNMISSABLE price
This bumper data iPhone 15 deal from iD Mobile is one of the best we’ve seen so far
Fancy bagging one of the best iPhone 15 deals so far? This preorder deal from iD Mobile gets you a whopping 100GB of 5G data and a swanky new 128GB iPhone 15 in black for just £38/mth. You’ll also only need to pay £29 upfront to lock the deal in for 24 months. That’s a fantastic price for a brand-new Apple handset.
After the upfront fee, that’s a lifetime cost of £912. To put this iPhone 15 deal into perspective, the phone costs £799 alone so you’ll essentially only be paying £113 for all that data over the course of two years. That’s under £5/mth for a whopping 100GB of data, which is less than half the price of even the cheapest SIM-only contracts.
We haven’t published a full review of the iPhone 15 yet, but our initial thoughts after the Apple Event are that the handset is “significantly more compelling than last year’s iPhone 14”. It’s got a dual-camera array and 60Hz screen, as well as a brand-new (well, to Apple) USB-C charging port. Its processor has been upgraded to the A15 chip, and the Dynamic Island included in last year’s Pro model has also been transferred into the iPhone 15.
Of course, cheap data isn’t always a great deal on a bad network. Luckily, this deal comes with 5G data from iD Mobile. In our latest iD Mobile review, the network received a fabulous four stars out of five. We were particularly impressed by its improving 5G speeds and its fantastic value SIM deals. Perhaps the biggest pull factor for frequent travellers is that iD Mobile offers completely free EU roaming to all its customers – that’s a rarity among most providers now.
All in all, £38/mth for Apple’s brand new iPhone 15 on a 24-month contract with 100GB of data and free EU roaming on iD Mobile is a great deal if you’re dead-set on buying the latest handset. Better still, if you nab this iPhone 15 deal now you can claim up to three months of free Apple Music, TV+, and Arcade. What’s not to love?