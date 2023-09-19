iPhone 15 deal: Preorder now and get an UNMISSABLE price

We haven’t published a full review of the iPhone 15 yet, but our initial thoughts after the Apple Event are that the handset is “significantly more compelling than last year’s iPhone 14”. It’s got a dual-camera array and 60Hz screen, as well as a brand-new (well, to Apple) USB-C charging port. Its processor has been upgraded to the A15 chip, and the Dynamic Island included in last year’s Pro model has also been transferred into the iPhone 15.

Of course, cheap data isn’t always a great deal on a bad network. Luckily, this deal comes with 5G data from iD Mobile. In our latest iD Mobile review, the network received a fabulous four stars out of five. We were particularly impressed by its improving 5G speeds and its fantastic value SIM deals. Perhaps the biggest pull factor for frequent travellers is that iD Mobile offers completely free EU roaming to all its customers – that’s a rarity among most providers now.