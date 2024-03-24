Google Pixel 7 Pro deal: Save an ENORMOUS £300 in Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale

The Google Pixel range has been a constant high scorer on our roundup of the best smartphones, and the Google Pixel 7 Pro is no exception.

The white version of the flagship Pixel with 256GB of storage has been reduced to its second-lowest price ever of £567 for Amazon’s spring sale, giving you all the benefits of this five-star smartphone for nearly £300 less than its average price on the site of £854.

So, if you’ve had your eye on the Google Pixel 7 Pro but have always been turned off by the price tag, now’s your chance. But make sure you take it before the deal ends on Monday 25 March.

Did the Google Pixel 7 Pro get a good review?