AOC’s Essential E4 series: The dual screen solution for modern business environments

The AOC E4 series offers paired monitors ranging from 24in to 34in that are perfect for multi-monitor business setups

Every business wants their team to be as efficient and productive as possible. While there are many ways to achieve this, it starts with the right equipment. The good news is, no matter where you are in your business journey, you can review your setup at any point.

While a basic setup includes a laptop or computer, you can level-up your team’s productivity by introducing multiple monitors. This works well whether you operate entirely remotely, have a hybrid arrangement or are back in the office full-time. What’s more, investing in this set-up early can spare you undue stress down the line.

Thankfully, AOC is here to help. With built-in USB-C connectivity and DisplayPort outputs in selected models, the company’s Essential E4 series has been created specifically for businesses looking to adopt multi-monitor arrangements and maximise productivity in the workplace. Each monitor is bristling with features designed with your team’s productivity in mind.

Read on to find out exactly how these features can help take your business’ productivity to new heights.

Business-focused productivity, advanced technology

The AOC E4 Series has everything your business needs to truly thrive. Almost all E4 models supports 120 Hz refresh rates for a silky smooth viewing experience.

While the initial core models (24E4U, 27E4U and Q27E4U) have simpler 4-port USB-A hubs, the rest of the E4 monitors are further equipped with USB-C ports offering up to 90 W power delivery, charging your laptop in almost no time at all.

Pictured: The AOC 27E4U

The E4 monitors such as 24E4CV, 27E4CV or Q27E4CV also support daisy-chaining thanks to their DisplayPort outputs, eliminating the need for more cables than necessary. Imagine a dual monitor setup with the 27E4CV and the 27E4U. One DisplayPort cable will connect the 27E4CV’s DisplayPort output with the simpler 27E4U together and the DisplayPort or USB-C connection from the 27E4CV will connect to your laptop. This will allow you or your team to take advantage of a multi-monitor setup with less cable clutter – removing a small but frustrating consideration when creating a setup of this sort.

AOC’s advanced 34in ultrawide CU34E4CW goes the extra mile. It has a built-in KVM switch, RJ-45 connectivity and four USB-A ports, as well as a built-in webcam and dual 5W speakers, creating the ultimate productivity hub.

Pictured: The AOC CU34E4CV

The built-in 5MP webcam enables added security and convenience, thanks to its Windows Hello capabilities. The software enables you to use biometric capabilities (i.e. facial recognition) rather than a password.

It also comes with a built-in mic and USB-C with 90W power delivery. This paired with the dual 5W speakers will ensure seamless audio and connectivity – coming in handy for any virtual meetings.

Each monitor also offers a five-year warranty across all models, so you can rest assured that if anything happens, you’re covered.

Putting health and comfort first

If you’re comfortable at work, that’s one less thing to worry about. Luckily, AOC has thought of everything, offering flexibility across all its models to maximise comfort.

The 24in and 27in offer 150mm height adjustability and its curved 34in model has a whopping 180mm height adjustability, so you can personalise your setup even further, and be as comfortable as you need to be.

Pictured: The AOC Q27E4CV in portrait orientation

Each monitor can pivot, swivel and tilt, meaning you can truly personalise your workspace. You can raise or lower your screen based on your height and eye level. So, if you have a standing desk, a low desk or a high chair, your monitor can move with you to create the ideal posture. This is just another thing you can tick off your list that will allow you to focus on the work, rather than any discomfort you might be in.

Meanwhile, TÜV-Certified, hardware-based anti-blue light and flicker-free technologies protect against any damaging effects the screen can have on your eyes by reducing both the intensity and strength of blue light and the likelihood of noticeable flickering. Don’t worry, though – the monitor’s image quality isn’t affected.

Good for the environment, good for your office

Being good for the environment is good business practice, no matter which industry you’re in. Luckily, AOC is invested in its sustainability credentials, and is TCO certified, generation 10 (it’s one of the biggest sustainability IT certifications, so it’s a pretty big deal) and also offers a five-year warranty for the whole line-up.

Each monitor is Energy Star certified and any technology designs focus on the environment. For example, its ultra-thin WLED displays consume a fraction of the power compared to chunkier monitors.

AOC is also committed to being sustainable at all stages of the manufacturing process. It uses as few materials as possible, keeping energy low, and all its packaging materials are from recycled materials. This spans across any used models, too.

For more information on the AOC E4 Series, head to the AOC website.

The AOC Essential E4 series

As we’ve already covered, the AOC Essential E4 series is designed to help improve efficiencies and productivity, thanks to its modern connectivity solutions, ergonomic design and sustainable technology choices.

For reference, its range is split into its core models, USB-C variants, which launched in July and August respectively, and advanced models, launching next month.

Available now:

Core

AOC 24E4U – 24in, 1,920 x 1,080, 120 Hz, 4-port USB-A hub (5 Gbit/s)

AOC 27E4U – 27in, 1,920 x 1,080, 120 Hz, 4-port USB-A hub (5 Gbit/s)

AOC Q27E4U – 27in, 2,560 x 1,440, 120 Hz, 4-port USB-A hub (5 Gbit/s)

Available this month:

USB-C

AOC 24E4CV – 24in, 1,920 x 1,080, 120 Hz, 4-port USB-A hub (5 Gbit/s), with RJ-45, USB-C 90W PD and DisplayPort output

AOC 27E4CV – 27in, 1,920 x 1,080, 120 Hz, 4-port USB-A hub (5 Gbit/s), with RJ-45, USB-C 90W PD and DisplayPort output

Available from Autumn 2025 onwards:

Advanced models

AOC CU34E4CW 34in, 3,440 x 1,440, 120 Hz, 4-port USB-A hub (5 Gbit/s), with RJ-45, dual USB-C ports and 90W PD, KVM switch and 5MP webcam

AOC Q27E4CV 27in, 2,560 x 1,440, 120 Hz, 4-port USB-A hub (5 Gbit/s), with RJ-45, USB-C 90W PD and DisplayPort outputs

Prices for the core range start at £119 up to £169, with the flagship model CU34E4CW having an MSRP of £369. Find more information, authorised retailers and local availability on the AOC’s official website.