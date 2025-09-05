Lenovo lines up three new gaming monitors for IFA 2025

The latest Legion Pro monitors come in 27in and 32in screen sizes, with either a UHD or QHD OLED display – and they’re available soon

Lenovo is going hard on the gaming market at IFA 2025, unveiling a swathe of new Legion devices that will launch this autumn. Among the announced products are three Legion Pro gaming monitors: the 27UD-10, 27Q-10 and the 32UD-10 (pictured here).

Anyone familiar with monitors will be able to parse the main differences between the three just from the names, but here’s a quick rundown anyway. The number at the start denotes the size of the screen –27in and 32in respectively – while UD indicates a UHD/4K resolution (3,480 x 2,160) and Q means that it has a slightly lower QHD/1,440p (2,560 x 1,440) resolution.

The 27Q-10 makes up for its lower resolution by having the highest refresh rate of the three, hitting up to 280Hz, while the UHD models go up to 240Hz.

Otherwise, the three share most of their main display specs: all have a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, all reproduce 99% of both the sRGB and DCI-P3 colour spaces, all have a lightning-fast 0.03ms response time, and all are certified for both Dolby Vision and HDR True Black 400.

There’s also support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA Adaptive FreeSync, as well as ClearMR ratings of 13,000 for the UHD models and 15,000 for the QHD. The latter indicates the level of motion blurring, with higher numbers like these denoting sharper pictures with lower ratios of blurred to clear pixels.

TUV Rheinland low blue light and EyeSafe 2.0 certifications should help reduce the likelihood of eye strain during longer play sessions, though it’s still advisable to take regular breaks from staring at screens.

Looking past the screen, we see some deviation in what’s offered by each model. The 27UD-10 and 32UD-10 have the same selection of ports, with a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, two HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 connection and three USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports. The 27Q-10 makes do without the USB-C port.

Both 27in monitors weigh 6.3kg and measure roughly the same 610 x 203 x 523mm (WDH) with the stand fully extended. The 32UD-10, meanwhile, weighs 8.5kg and measures 719 x 245 x 598, once again with the stand at its maximum height.

All three Legion Pro gaming monitors are due to hit shelves in October 2025 – we don’t have an exact date just yet, but we do have prices. European prices, at least. The 27Q-10 will cost €599, the 27UD-10 will be priced at €859, while the 32UD-10 will be just a fraction more expensive at €899.

We’ll have more information as we get closer to that October release date, as well as final reviews of the new Legion Pro gaming monitors, so check back in with us soon to see how we rate Lenovo’s latest OLED displays.