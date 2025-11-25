Level up your setup with Philips Monitors’ Black Friday deals: Serious value across every category

From ultra-premium QD-OLED behemoths to 24in budget beauties, Philips has a monitor for everyone this Black Friday

Black Friday is here, and there’s never been a better time to upgrade your display. We’ve long been fans of Philips Monitors here at Expert Reviews, and never more so than over the Black Friday deals period, when the entire range – from gorgeous high-end Evnia gaming monitors to aggressively affordable E-Line productivity panels – plummets in price.

This year is no exception: with monitors starting as low as £60 and stretching into premium QD-OLED territory, there are Black Friday savings to be had no matter your priorities.

So let’s take a walk through the Philips Monitors Black Friday offerings – there’s almost certainly a discount in here for you.

The Premium gaming tier: OLED Revolution

Pictured: Philips 49M2C8900L

We’ll kick off with the cream of the gaming crop: the QD-OLEDs. The Philips 49M2C8900L (£680) is a 49in monstrosity of an ultrawide monitor with a curved QD-OLED panel and a 144Hz refresh rate – and if 144Hz doesn’t cut the mustard, its sibling the 49M2C8900 (£750) pushes that to 240Hz. Either way, you’re looking at a sweeping 32:9 aspect ratio and an extraordinary 5,120 x 1,440 resolution delivering the kind of eyeball-melting immersion that’s perfect for fans of racing/flying sims.

If that sounds a little intimidating, consider the Philips 34M2C6500 (£449), a 34in QD-OLED refreshing at 175Hz. The 3,440 x 1,440 resolution and less imposing size strike a fine balance between size and performance – a good choice for most single-player experiences.

Traditionalists may prefer a 16:9 aspect ratio, in which case the 27M2N8500 (£450) is what you need. This 27in QD-OLED panel pumps the refresh rate right up to 360Hz with a quoted 0.03ms GtG response time for avid fans of shooters.

Every monitor here supports Philips Ambiglow and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and each is HDR400 certified – everything you need for a mind-blowing gaming experience.

The business wildcard

Pictured: Philips 499P9H

If 49 inches of glorious screen real estate sounds like a great way to take your productivity to an entire new level, consider the Philips 499P9H (£750). This 32:9 juggernaut builds in a pop-up Windows Hello webcam, USB-C power delivery and KVM switch to cater for professionals – whether you’re outfitting a home office or a business.

The Evnia gaming arsenal: Where it gets serious



Curved Gaming (M2C Series)

Pictured: Philips Evnia 32M2C5501

The Philips Evnia 27M2C5201L (£110) represents crazy good value for money. Its 27in curved VA panel refreshes at up to 180Hz, with a quoted response time of 1ms GtG and a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080.

Step up to QHD (2,560 x 1,440) and you’ll find the 27M2C5501 (£130) and 32M2C5501 (£159). Both have impressive 180Hz refresh rates, 1ms GtG response times and 1500R curves, with VA panels promising great contrast.

Then there’s the 34M2C3500L (£190). This 34in curved ultrawide runs 3,440 x 1,440 WQHD at 180Hz with a whopping 4,000:1 native contrast ratio and HDR10 support.

Again, every monitor here is also bristling with Philips’ Ambiglow rear lighting, which now uses AI to better match the action on-screen.

Flat Speedsters (M2N Series)

Pictured: Philips 27M2N5500

If you prefer IPS panels, the 24in 24M2N3200NF (£60) and 27in 27M2N3200NF (£80) will be right up your street. These flat 1080p gaming monitors both refresh at 144Hz with 4ms GtG quoted response times and HDR10 support. That’s good value for money, especially given that both support FreeSync and G-Sync.

If you can spare an extra £15-£25, though, the 24M2N3201A (£85) and 27M2N3201A (£95) nudge the refresh rate up to 180Hz and come mounted on stands with pivot, swivel, tilt and 130mm of height adjustment. The IPS panel used here has a quoted response time of 1ms GtG and you’re getting a pair of 2W speakers too.

At the top of this range sits the 27in 27M2N5500 – for a mere £150, this 1440p monitor packs in a 180Hz refresh rate, quoted 1ms GtG response times, DisplayHDR 400 support and a stand with all the trimmings (height adjustment, pivot, swivel and tilt).

Productivity centres: The E1N series

Pictured: Philips 27E1N1800AE

Upgrade your home office with the Philips 27E1N1800A (£135) or 27E1N1800AE (£150). This is a fantastic way to get the benefits of a 4K panel for less. Both monitors measure 27in across the diagonal and have a resolution of 3,820 x 2,160; the AE version (£150) also comes with a height-adjustable stand for added comfort.

The 24E1N1300A represents similarly good value for very different reasons. This 24in 1080p monitor arrives with a 120Hz refresh rate, a height adjustable stand and 65W USB-C power delivery for just £80 – ideal for work and casual after-hours gaming.

Curved immersion: The E-Line

Pictured: Philips 325E1C

Here’s a slightly more unusual proposition: a pair of affordable 32in productivity monitors with VA panels and a deep 1500R curve. The 322E1C and 325E1C both come in at under £200 (£135 and £169 respectively): the 322E1C runs Full HD at 75Hz while the 325E1C bumps the resolution to QHD (2,560×1,440). Both have impressive 3,000:1 contrast ratios thanks to that VA panel tech.

Then there’s the 27E2N1500L (£99), which delivers a QHD resolution and a 75Hz refresh rate on a shoestring budget.

Budget basics: The entry point

Pictured: Philips 241E1SCA

Finally, we have the budget options for those keeping an eye on every penny. The 24in 241V8AW at £63 and 27in 271V8AW at £77 are IPS panels in Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) resolution, with 100Hz and 75Hz refresh, respectively. They lack the flair of other panels on this page but still support basic adaptive sync technology, and they’ve even got built-in speakers.

And with the 241E1SC (£75) and 241E1SCA (£79), it’s even possible to pick up a curved VA panel – complete with built-in speakers, FreeSync support and a 75Hz refresh rate – for comfortably under £100.

The bottom line

Philips has successfully created a monitor for every scenario, and it’s done so without sacrificing the value for money we’ve come to expect from the brand. That’s particularly true this Black Friday: with several all-time-low prices available and steep discounts across the entire gamut of Philips Monitor products, now is the perfect time to jump in.

Philips typically offers 2-3 year warranties on consumer monitors, with some business models featuring extended 5-year coverage. Many models incorporate up to 85% post-consumer recycled plastics, with all packaging using 100% recyclable materials. Mercury-free LED backlights and PVC/BFR-free construction reflect the company’s commitment to sustainable design.

The prices we’ve listed above are live across Amazon, Box, Laptops Direct and Currys from now until midnight on 1 December (subject to stock availability). As always, we recommend acting fast – it doesn’t take an expert to see that these prices should not be ignored.