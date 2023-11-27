The best Kindle PLUMMETS in price for Black Friday
The 5-star Amazon Kindle Oasis is much cheaper than usual this Cyber Monday
In its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, Amazon has reduced the price of its excellent Kindle Oasis, now available at a sensational £175. This is a substantial drop from its average price of £210. This model, which earned five stars and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award in our original Kindle Oasis review, stands out as a premium e-reader choice.
The Kindle Oasis stands out with a big, sharp E Ink screen and a blue-light-reducing front light, perfect for bedtime reading without disrupting sleep. It maintains its IPX8 waterproof rating, making it durable and versatile for different environments. However, it lacks memory expansion and a 3.5mm headphone jack and is not compatible with magnetic covers.
The Kindle Oasis sits at the top of Amazon’s e-reader lineup, offering a more luxurious reading experience than the regular Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite. Its slimmer, sleeker design with an all-metal body feels superior in hand. The larger, higher-resolution display is complemented by Bluetooth support for Audible audiobooks. A standout feature is its adjustable warm light, allowing readers to switch from white LED to an amber light, reducing blue light exposure.
Design-wise, the Kindle Oasis has an anodised aluminium finish and an asymmetrical border that houses physical page-turn buttons, a unique feature among current Kindles. Its display orientation adjusts according to how it’s held, enhancing user comfort. Despite its premium build, it remains lightweight at 188g, ensuring comfort during long reading sessions.
The Kindle Oasis‘s performance, aesthetic appeal, practical features such as waterproofing and a larger battery make it a highly desirable ebook reader. While it’s a considerable investment compared to other models like the Kindle Paperwhite (down to £125), its unique features and high-quality build justify the price. The Black Friday deal price of £175 makes it the perfect choice for anybody in the market for a new e-reader.