The Google Pixel 8 is now STAGGERINGLY cheap with this stunning Voxi deal
Bag the Google Pixel 8 for a ridiculous £385 courtesy of our favourite mobile network Voxi
Buying a new phone can often leave a hole in your wallet, but if you find the right deal – like we have – you can save yourself a heap. And right now, you can get the brilliant Google Pixel 8 for an incredible £385, down from £774 – saving you a whopping 50%. Not bad, eh?
The deal combines the Pixel 8 with a SIM-only plan of your choice from our number-one-rated mobile network provider, Voxi. This means you can get, for instance, 90GB (previously 30GB) of data for an incredible £15/mth on a 30-day rolling plan, plus unlimited social media scrolling and music streaming.
However, it’s not just the price we’re crazy about. In its five-star recommended review, the Pixel 8 blew us away with its gorgeous 120Hz OLED display and astonishingly good cameras, including an impressive 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide and 10.5MP selfie unit – meaning you’ll never miss a moment worth capturing.
The Pixel 8 also delivers in terms of performance. The addition of the Google-made Tensor G3 chipset helps to make time spent on the handset both fluid and responsive, as well as an array of exceptional AI-powered features, such as the Magic Eraser and Best Take photo-editing tools.
When it comes to Voxi, we can’t speak highly enough of them. The mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), which operates on Vodafone’s network, smashed it out of the park in its five-star review, so much so that we bestowed upon it our prestigious Best Buy Award. But that’s not all, it also romped home in our Expert Reviews Mobile Network Awards 2023, topping the table as the Best Overall, Best Value and Most Reliable network in the country.
With an award-winning SIM-only plan and hundreds saved on the handset, this outstanding Google Pixel 8 deal from Voxi is the one to beat. So be sure to act fast, as offers like this don’t hang around.