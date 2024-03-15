The Google Pixel 8 is now STAGGERINGLY cheap with this stunning Voxi deal

However, it’s not just the price we’re crazy about. In its five-star recommended review, the Pixel 8 blew us away with its gorgeous 120Hz OLED display and astonishingly good cameras, including an impressive 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide and 10.5MP selfie unit – meaning you’ll never miss a moment worth capturing.

The Pixel 8 also delivers in terms of performance. The addition of the Google-made Tensor G3 chipset helps to make time spent on the handset both fluid and responsive, as well as an array of exceptional AI-powered features, such as the Magic Eraser and Best Take photo-editing tools.

When it comes to Voxi, we can’t speak highly enough of them. The mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), which operates on Vodafone’s network, smashed it out of the park in its five-star review, so much so that we bestowed upon it our prestigious Best Buy Award. But that’s not all, it also romped home in our Expert Reviews Mobile Network Awards 2023, topping the table as the Best Overall, Best Value and Most Reliable network in the country.