This is the BEST Sony earbuds deal this Black Friday
The five-star Sony WF-C700N earbuds are down to their lowest-ever price on Amazon for Black Friday
Amazon is presenting a sensational Black Friday deal on the Sony WF-C700N earbuds, now available for a mere £75, down from their RRP of £99. This special offer marks the lowest price these earbuds have ever been listed on the website. We gave it a prestigious five-star rating and a Recommended award in our Sony WF-C700N review, we think they’re an excellent choice for anyone seeking high-quality audio at an affordable price.
The earbuds excel at effective noise cancellation, impactful equaliser controls, and a detailed, non-fatiguing sound. While they may not support LDAC and have some limitations in terms of battery life and control customisation, they do offer great value, especially with this Black Friday discount.
Featuring 5mm dynamic drivers and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, these earbuds support multipoint pairing and both SBC and AAC codecs. Each earbud weighs just 4.6g, and they are designed with on-ear depressable controls. They also boast an IPX4 rating for water resistance. The total battery life is about 15 hours, with the earbuds themselves lasting around seven and a half hours with ANC enabled. The package includes additional silicone ear tips and a USB-C to USB-A cable for charging the 31g case.
The earbuds also benefit from excellent hardware and software, such as Adaptive Sound Control for managing ANC, and effective noise-cancelling and ambient passthrough modes. These features are particularly useful in quieter settings. The audio quality of the WF-C700N is another highlight, offering a balanced sound that remains comfortable to listen to over long periods. Additionally, the earbuds support Sony’s 360 Reality Audio sound format, enhancing the overall listening experience.
A considerable improvement over the WF-C500 model, the WF-C700N earbuds feature Bluetooth multipoint support and better touch control adjustability. Although they lack high-resolution audio support, their sound quality and comprehensive features position them among the top wireless options under £100.