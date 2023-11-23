This is the BEST Sony earbuds deal this Black Friday

Featuring 5mm dynamic drivers and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, these earbuds support multipoint pairing and both SBC and AAC codecs. Each earbud weighs just 4.6g, and they are designed with on-ear depressable controls. They also boast an IPX4 rating for water resistance. The total battery life is about 15 hours, with the earbuds themselves lasting around seven and a half hours with ANC enabled. The package includes additional silicone ear tips and a USB-C to USB-A cable for charging the 31g case​​.

The earbuds also benefit from excellent hardware and software, such as Adaptive Sound Control for managing ANC, and effective noise-cancelling and ambient passthrough modes. These features are particularly useful in quieter settings. The audio quality of the WF-C700N is another highlight, offering a balanced sound that remains comfortable to listen to over long periods. Additionally, the earbuds support Sony’s 360 Reality Audio sound format, enhancing the overall listening experience​​.