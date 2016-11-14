The best TV deals during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event
Save money on the latest televisions from LG, Amazon and more with the best TV deals the UK has to offer
Black Friday may only be weeks away but Amazon is getting in on the best TV deals action early with its Prime Big Deal Days event.
It’s the retail giant’s third deals event of the year following the Amazon Spring Sale in March and Amazon Prime Day in July and runs from midnight on Monday, 9 October until midnight on Wednesday, 11 October.
Despite a new name – last year’s equivalent event was called the Prime Early Access Sale – Prime Big Deal Days are business as usual regarding discounts and offers on televisions. Prices have been slashed on a wide range of TVs from various manufacturers, meaning that whatever your budget and needs, there should be a deal for you.
We’ve been sifting through the best TV deals available during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days and below you’ll find a list of our favourites. It’s important to note that many of these deals require you to be a paid-up Amazon Prime member. A monthly membership to Prime typically costs £8.99, while an annual subscription will set you back £95. However, if you’re new to the service, you can sign up for a 30-day trial for free to take advantage of the discounts on offer.
Prime membership comes with various other benefits, including unlimited free premium delivery on millions of products, access to Prime Video and Amazon Music and a handful of playable titles via the Amazon Luna video game streaming service.
Now that we’ve got the formalities out of the way, let’s take a look at the best TV deals Amazon currently has to offer.
The best TV deals during the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
1. 55in LG B3 (was £1,196; now £1,099)
The B3 may be LG’s entry-level OLED but is kitted out with plenty of bells and whistles. It’s a particularly good choice for gamers thanks to 4K@120Hz support across its four HDMI 2.1 ports but an extensive range of streaming services and apps make it an equally appealing option for TV and film lovers.
2. 50in Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED (was £650; now £400)
We awarded the Omni QLED five stars upon review, praising its picture accuracy, features and competitive price. The 50in model and above all use Mini LED panels with local dimming – something you rarely see at this price point and that helps elevate it above most of its similarly priced rivals.
3. 75in Hisense A6K (was £799; now £749)
The discount may not be massive but this TV is, so if you’re after an enormous new telly and don’t want to pay a small fortune, this is the offer for you. The A6K is a direct-lit 4K LCD TV with full-array dimming for improved contrast and runs Hisense’s easy-to-use VIDAA Smart TV operating system.
4. 50in Samsung CU7110 (was £419; now £379)
Samsung doesn’t market its entry-level 4K TVs as hard as its more premium options but that doesn’t mean you should discount the CU7110. Its Crystal Processor 4K helps deliver vivid colours, there’s Adaptive Sound and an in-built gaming hub, and Samsung’s Tizen OS is one of the best smart platforms around.
5. 65in Sony A80L (was £2,199; now £1,999)
Another Expert Reviews award-winner, the Sony A80L is an OLED that delivers great picture and audio quality in a stylish package. Peerless processing, next-gen gaming support, Acoustic Surface Audio and a stand that can be positioned in three ways make this one of the best TVs available during Amazon’s latest sales event.
6. 55in TCL C741K (was £649; now £549)
Part of the same series as our favourite affordable gaming TV, the TCL C745, the C741 is a supremely well-specced gaming television. It supports variable refresh rates up to 144Hz, features TCL’s Game Master Pro, and uses quantum dots and full-array local dimming to deliver wonderful picture quality for the money.
7. 22in RCA RB22HT5 (was £120; now £102)
This TV from RCA is minuscule by modern television standards but size isn’t everything and small sets have their uses. Its compact frame and light weight means you can move it from room to room if necessary and enjoy 1080p content in any room in your house.
8. 50in Philips PUS8507/12 (was £469; now £429)
Ambilight may divide opinion but we’re big fans of it and the PUS8507/12 – also known as “The One” – comes with it built into three sides of its panel. The LED lighting adds real immersion to your viewing experience and can also help alleviate eye strain when watching TV in dark rooms.
9. 50in Sharp EQ3 (was £500; now £400)
We described the Sharp EQ3 as “feature-packed and affordable” in our review of it and were particularly impressed by its SDR picture quality and Harman Kardon sound system. It’s also one of the better-looking TVs available for under £500 and runs the popular and easily navigated Android TV OS.
10. 65in Panasonic MX610B (was £579; now £500)
You’re getting a lot of bang for your buck with this Linux-powered TV. Size aside, there’s support for numerous streaming apps, Dolby Vision audio and voice commands via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. There’s a Game mode too, but the MX610B’s refresh rate is only 60Hz so sadly you won’t be able to play games in 4K@120Hz.
11. 43in Toshiba UF3D (was £279; now £258)
It should come as no surprise that this 4K TV from Toshiba has seen a Prime Big Deal Days discount as it runs Amazon’s Fire TV operating system. That OS provides access to all of your favourite entertainment services, while the UF3D also benefits from support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and Toshiba’s TRU picture upscaling technology.
12. 43in Samsung Q65C (was £549; now £499)
If you’re looking for a Samsung TV but want superior picture quality to that of the CU7110, the Q65C is well worth considering. Its LCD panel has a quantum dot filter that improves colour reproduction, Object Tracking Sound Lite is on hand to increase audio immersion and the stand is height-adjustable, which is a welcome bonus.