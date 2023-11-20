Black Friday TV deals: Get STONKING savings on terrific TVs by Samsung, Sony and more – LIVE

Black Friday is now just days away and plenty of the best TVs are already discounted to all-time low prices. In fact, the Black Friday TV deals started rolling in at the beginning of the month. But we expect even bigger bargains in the lead-up to the big day this Friday. Simply put, if you currently have a TV that isn’t up to scratch, there’s no better time to buy.

However, even if there are many delightful deals on stellar OLED TVs, some of the TV discounts just aren’t worth your time. With many retailers inflating RRPs, or TV brands using confusing model number names for very similar products, it can become a maze to work out exactly what is a deal. That’s where we come in: on this live blog, we’ll be updating you with the latest and greatest discounts on TV models that are actually worth their cost, all from top-line manufacturers like Samsung, Sony, LG or TCL in a variety of sizes. Our extensive history of TV testing, as well as our experience across a number of sales periods, means we can separate the wheat from the chaff.

We’ll be reporting live all week long, so do stick around for the greatest Black Friday TV savings, or feel free to head over to our main Black Friday deals hub for discounts across a huge range of categories from smartphones and tablets to air fryers and mattresses.

Black Friday 2023 TV deals: The best so far