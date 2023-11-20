Black Friday TV deals: Get STONKING savings on terrific TVs by Samsung, Sony and more – LIVE
Black Friday is just DAYS away and there are plenty of bargains on OLED, QLED and LED televisions from TCL, Hisense and more
Black Friday is now just days away and plenty of the best TVs are already discounted to all-time low prices. In fact, the Black Friday TV deals started rolling in at the beginning of the month. But we expect even bigger bargains in the lead-up to the big day this Friday. Simply put, if you currently have a TV that isn’t up to scratch, there’s no better time to buy.
However, even if there are many delightful deals on stellar OLED TVs, some of the TV discounts just aren’t worth your time. With many retailers inflating RRPs, or TV brands using confusing model number names for very similar products, it can become a maze to work out exactly what is a deal. That’s where we come in: on this live blog, we’ll be updating you with the latest and greatest discounts on TV models that are actually worth their cost, all from top-line manufacturers like Samsung, Sony, LG or TCL in a variety of sizes. Our extensive history of TV testing, as well as our experience across a number of sales periods, means we can separate the wheat from the chaff.
Black Friday 2023 TV deals: The best so far
- BEST AMAZON TV DEAL: 55in Amazon Fire TV 4-Series (was £450, now £150) – RECORD LOW
- BEST CHEAP TV DEAL: 55in TCL RC630K (was £399; now £349) – RECORD LOW
- BEST MID-RANGE GAMING TV DEAL: 55in Hisense A7K Pro (avg £707, now £578) – RECORD LOW
- BEST QD-OLED TV DEAL: 55in Samsung S90C (avg £1,544, £1,199) – RECORD LOW
- BEST TV DISCOUNTED: 65in Samsung S95C (avg £2,363, now £1,899 after cashback) – Our TV of the Year 2023
- BEST 8K TV DEAL: 65in Samsung QN900C (avg £4,349; now £3,150) – RECORD LOW
The best Black Friday TV deals 2023 – LIVE
17:14 | 20 Nov
The QN80C becomes the latest Samsung TV to be priced lower than EVER
This 50in Samsung QN80C is now a RECORD LOW £665. A 4K QLED TV from Samsung’s 2023 lineup, it offers attractive SDR and HDR performance, while it has other nifty features too assets its silky 100Hz refresh rate that can up to 120Hz with Samsung’s motion smoothing tech. Since launching, it has retailed for an average price of £779 so you’ll be getting it for over £100 less this Black Friday.
16:39 | 20 Nov
Get that glow with this record-cheap Philips Ambilight TV for £439
The backlighting effect on Philips’ Ambilight series is, quite simply, amazing. It makes the TV appear as though it is floating and really makes a living room that bit more cosy.
This 43in LED model doesn’t have the gaming features of the OLED variety, like the 120hz refresh rate and improved HDR performance, but it is still perfectly suitable for general viewing. Perhaps crucially, you won’t find an OLED TV for this cheap.
16:15 | 20 Nov
This 4K QLED Samsung is now selling for a new record low
Beating its previous record by a couple of quid, this 43in Samsung Q60C is now just £442. It delivers strong 4K pictures and colour accuracy via its Quantum Dot panels, as well as decent audio performance by using Samsung Object Tracking Sound tech. With all your streaming services and built-in voice assistants, it is a smart performer too, while its Motion Xcelerator frame rate mode means it might even be a palatable buy for gamers despite its base refresh rate of 50Hz.
15:55 | 20 Nov
This is the CHEAPEST 48in LG C2 deal available – but there’s limited stock remaining
It won our TV of the Year award in 2022 and one year later, the five-star LG C2 is still a top telly. It offers a truly crisp display, an easy to use operating system and excellent features including four HDMI 2.1 sockets catering to 4K at 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM signals.
Back at launch, this 48in LG C2 cost £1,269 but now it’s just £898 via LG’s eBay channel. It’s a completely new product, not a refurbished one, so there’s nothing to worry about; after all, the TV is coming from LG itself.
15:41 | 20 Nov
The ENORMOUS 85in Sony Bravia X80L TV hits rock bottom
Look, I’ll level with you. This Sony Bravia X80L is not the slickest TV in the business, especially for gamers since it is restricted to HDMI 2.0 ports with a native 50Hz refresh rate. It’s also an LED if you were searching for a top OLED telly.
BUT, the difference is, this TV is ridiculously large. At 85in, you’ll struggle to find a TV as large, and as competent as this, for the price of £1,699. It was previously £1,999 and now has never been cheaper. It does a lot right too, offering the same processor, colour management, sound quality and software as the full-array LED Sony Bravia X85L minus the modern ports. Go for that if you need next-gen gaming capabilities since the 75in model is £1,499, but for 85in of TV bliss, this is a great price.
15:17 | 20 Nov
As far as we can tell, the Hisense E77K is IDENTICAL to the E7K… and £30 cheaper
The eagle-eyed deal hunters amongst you might have noticed something: the 55in Hisense E77K we linked to below has a slightly different model name to the Hisense E7K model we linked to via Currys and AO.
Well, we’ve assessed the specs of the Hisense E77K and Hisense E7K, both listed on the Amazon website, and they look identical. We’re not entirely sure what the difference is, given those specifications are the same, you shouldn’t be missing out on anything crucial by going for the cheaper option.
Given the Hisense E77K isn’t a model listed on the Hisense website, this might just be a peculiar irregularity of the Amazon website. If you didn’t realise TV model names and numbers were so confusing, you do now!
15:07 | 20 Nov
This 55in Hisense E77K has fallen in price AGAIN this afternoon
Now we’ve sorted out some of the best deals going, let’s dive into the freshest discounts this Monday afternoon. First off, we have the 4K QLED Hisense E77K which is now only £399 via Amazon. It previously fell to £429 last week, and is currently available for that price via Currys and AO, but is now even cheaper.
12:54 | 20 Nov
And now the best Black Friday deals on higher-end models (+£1,000)
Samsung:
- RECORD LOW: 55in Samsung S95C for £1,495 (was £1,595) | Samsung S95C review
- RECORD LOW: 65in Samsung QN900C for £3,129 (avg £4,349) | Samsung QN900C review
- RECORD LOW: 85in Samsung QN95C for £3,999 (was £5,499) | Samsung QN95C review
- RECORD LOW: 55in Samsung S90C for £1,199 (avg £1,544) | Samsung S90C review
Sony:
- RECORD LOW: 55in Sony A80L for £1,499 (avg £1,819) | Sony A80L review
- 55in Sony A95K for £1,799 (avg £2,203) – record low of £1,769 | Sony A95K review
- RECORD LOW: 65in Sony A80L for £1,899 (avg £2,342) | Sony A80L review
LG:
12:33 | 20 Nov
For those with a little extra cash… here are the best MID-RANGE (£500 to £1,000) deals until now
- RECORD LOW: 55in Hisense E7K Pro (avg £707, now £578) | Hisense E7K Pro review
- RECORD LOW: 75in Hisense E7K Pro (was £1,399; now £899)
- RECORD LOW: 55in Panasonic MZ800 (was £1,299; now £999)
- RECORD LOW: 43in Sky Glass TV + Sky TV + Netflix for £604 (was £730) | Sky Glass review
- RECORD LOW: 42in LG C3 (avg £1,202; now £899)
- RECORD LOW: 50in Samsung QN90C (avg £1,125, now £999
- RECORD LOW: 55in Sony Bravia X75WL (was £782; now £649)
- RECORD LOW: 55in TCL C845 (was £849; now £799) | TCL C845 review
12:17 | 20 Nov
Here’s a roundup of some of the best CHEAP TV deals (sub-£500) so far
- RECORD LOW: 55in Amazon Fire TV 4-Series for £150 (was £450) – only for Prime Member ballot winners
- RECORD LOW: 5oin Toshiba QLED 4K Smart TV for £299 (was £379)
- RECORD LOW: 55in TCL RC630K for £349 (was £399) | Read our TCL RC630K review for details
- RECORD LOW: 60in LG UQ81 (was £480; now £400)
- RECORD LOW: 43in Sony Bravia X75WL for £499 (avg £573)
12:10 | 20 Nov
It’s the final week of the Black Friday 2023 sales – and the deals are only getting better
We’re finally here: the home straight of the Black Friday 2023 deals period. Yes, Black Friday is supposed to be a single day. But the TV deals started rolling in at the start of the month and haven’t stopped ever since.
If you’re just joining us, don’t fret. I have a sneaky feeling the best of the Black Friday TV deals will be here from today. And they might get even better in the lead-up to the big day itself.