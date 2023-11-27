Black Friday 2023: This is the BEST Cyber Monday TV deal

The Samsung S95C features a sleek Infinity One design, complemented by a robust construction and an all-metal stand. It includes Samsung’s One Connect box, making it aesthetically pleasing and functional. The TV is equipped with four HDMI 2.1 inputs, USB connectors, an Ethernet port, and offers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Apple AirPlay 2 connectivity​​.

The smart TV functionality is powered by Tizen, providing an intuitive and responsive platform with a full-page homescreen optimised for recommendations. It supports major streaming services and next-gen gaming features, ensuring a comprehensive entertainment experience​​.

Image quality is a standout feature of the S95C. It delivers accurate and vibrant images with deep blacks and well-defined shadow delineation. The quantum dots enhance brightness and expand the colour gamut, making for stunning visual performance​​. HDR performance is particularly impressive, with high brightness levels and accurate colour rendering​​.

For gamers, the S95C is an ideal choice, offering support for cutting-edge technologies like Freesync Premium and Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro 144Hz. It has a low input lag and smooth motion handling, making it perfect for fast-paced gaming​​.

Regarding sound quality, the Samsung S95C excels despite its slim profile. It features a 4.2.2-channel speaker system with 70W amplification, providing a rich and immersive audio experience, enhanced by Object Tracking Sound Plus and onboard Dolby Atmos decoding​​.