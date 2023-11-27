Black Friday 2023: This is the BEST Cyber Monday TV deal
The five-star 65in Samsung S95C is massively cheaper at John Lewis for Black Friday and Cyber Monday
John Lewis is offering an outstanding Cyber Monday deal on the 65in Samsung S95C, a flagship quantum dot OLED TV. Priced at just £1,699 after applying the code MYJLSAMSUNG200 and claiming an additional £200 cashback from Samsung, this deal represents significant savings from its usual price. Our Samsung S95C review gave it five stars and a Best Buy award for elevating the standard of quantum dot OLED technology.
The S95C model has super-bright HDR for an OLED, delivering exceptional colour saturation and superior gaming support. It’s a second-generation quantum dot OLED TV with a brighter panel for enhanced HDR, improved contrast and a better screen filter. The TV offers a range of screen sizes (55in, 65in and 77in), and the model in question, the 65in QE65S95C, uses the latest-generation quantum dot OLED technology for a wide colour gamut and up to 40% increased peak brightness.
The Samsung S95C features a sleek Infinity One design, complemented by a robust construction and an all-metal stand. It includes Samsung’s One Connect box, making it aesthetically pleasing and functional. The TV is equipped with four HDMI 2.1 inputs, USB connectors, an Ethernet port, and offers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Apple AirPlay 2 connectivity.
The smart TV functionality is powered by Tizen, providing an intuitive and responsive platform with a full-page homescreen optimised for recommendations. It supports major streaming services and next-gen gaming features, ensuring a comprehensive entertainment experience.
Image quality is a standout feature of the S95C. It delivers accurate and vibrant images with deep blacks and well-defined shadow delineation. The quantum dots enhance brightness and expand the colour gamut, making for stunning visual performance. HDR performance is particularly impressive, with high brightness levels and accurate colour rendering.
For gamers, the S95C is an ideal choice, offering support for cutting-edge technologies like Freesync Premium and Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro 144Hz. It has a low input lag and smooth motion handling, making it perfect for fast-paced gaming.
Regarding sound quality, the Samsung S95C excels despite its slim profile. It features a 4.2.2-channel speaker system with 70W amplification, providing a rich and immersive audio experience, enhanced by Object Tracking Sound Plus and onboard Dolby Atmos decoding.
The Samsung S95C is a top-tier TV, offering superb image and sound quality, making it a highly desirable option, especially at this discounted Cyber Monday deal price. This whole Black Friday sales period, we’ve been compiling all of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday TV deals into one convenient roundup so you can browse for your new TV with ease.