Get a FIVE-STAR 50in Amazon TV deal for less this Black Friday
The Expert Reviews Recommended award-winning Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED is now down to an eye-catching £460 for Black Friday
Add the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED to your living room for £450 this Black Friday. Usually on sale for £542 on Amazon, this television, which we gave five stars and a Recommended award in our Amazon Fire TV review, offers great value for money and an impressive set of features. And it’s even more value for money in this Black Friday deal.
The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED is a 4K HDR smart TV that uses a Mini LED backlight with full-array local dimming. It is available in various screen sizes: we reviewed the 65in model. The TV supports a wide range of HDR formats including HDR10, HDR10+ Adaptive, Dolby Vision IQ and HLG, covering all current HDR standards. This feature set, along with its built-in Alexa support and comprehensive smart system, makes the Fire TV a strong contender for anyone looking for a budget-friendly yet feature-rich TV.
The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED has a minimalist appearance with a bezel-less screen and a gun metal grey finish. Its build quality is generally good, and it includes a variety of connections, including four HDMI inputs, and is compatible with Freeview Play. The TV also offers a reasonable stereo sound system, although it does not support Dolby Atmos.
In terms of image quality, the Omni uses a VA panel, ensuring decent black levels, and has 84 independently dimmable zones thanks to its Mini LED technology. The native contrast ratio is good for an LCD TV, and the colour accuracy is impressive after calibration. The picture processing is effective, with smooth motion handling and the ability to upscale lower-resolution content cleanly.
Despite some limitations like a somewhat sluggish smart platform and lack of support for 4K/120Hz gaming, the Amazon Fire TV is a strong performer in both SDR and HDR. Its gaming features are adequate for most users, with support for ALLM and VRR up to 60Hz, making it a suitable option for gaming enthusiasts as well.
The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED's combination of excellent picture quality, extensive feature set and competitive pricing, especially at the Black Friday deal price of £450, makes it an excellent value for money.