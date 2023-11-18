Get a FIVE-STAR 50in Amazon TV deal for less this Black Friday

The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED has a minimalist appearance with a bezel-less screen and a gun metal grey finish. Its build quality is generally good, and it includes a variety of connections, including four HDMI inputs, and is compatible with Freeview Play. The TV also offers a reasonable stereo sound system, although it does not support Dolby Atmos.

In terms of image quality, the Omni uses a VA panel, ensuring decent black levels, and has 84 independently dimmable zones thanks to its Mini LED technology. The native contrast ratio is good for an LCD TV, and the colour accuracy is impressive after calibration. The picture processing is effective, with smooth motion handling and the ability to upscale lower-resolution content cleanly​​.

Despite some limitations like a somewhat sluggish smart platform and lack of support for 4K/120Hz gaming, the Amazon Fire TV is a strong performer in both SDR and HDR. Its gaming features are adequate for most users, with support for ALLM and VRR up to 60Hz, making it a suitable option for gaming enthusiasts as well​​.