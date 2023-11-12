The LG C3 TV is CHEAPER than ever in this pre-Black Friday deal
The new LG C3 TV is already discounted to almost HALF of its original price ahead of Black Friday
If you’ve been looking out for the perfect TV deal this year, your patience is about to pay off. Pre-Black Friday deals mean we’ve got an absolute gem for you – the LG C3, the crown jewel in LG’s C-series of OLED TVs and has now hit all-time low prices. The 42in model is now dancing to the tune of just £899 via Very and Amazon, a remarkable drop from its average cost of £1,200 and RRP of £1,499. We’ve scoured the market and while that model has been reduced elsewhere to £949 at stores such as Currys and LG, £899 is the best price now and it has ever been.
But let’s dive into exactly why the LG C3 is worth your attention. Renowned for its exceptional SDR/HDR performance, comprehensive smart system and advanced features, the C3 is the latest top performing mid-range model in LG’s TV lineup. We previously lauded its predecessor, the LG C2, with a five-star review and Expert Reviews Best Buy award, while it even clinched the runner-up spot for TV of the Year in 2022.
The C3, released a year later, doesn’t just rest on its laurels – it shines even brighter. With a slight boost in brightness, a touch more low-resolution sharpness and added support for DTS audio formats, it’s an incremental but impressive upgrade. What’s more, it retains all the features that made the C2 a fan favourite, including four HDMI 2.1 sockets catering to 4K at 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM signals, making it a dream for PS5, Xbox and PC gamers.
The 42in model steals the spotlight with its greater pixel density, enhancing picture sharpness. But if size matters, the 48in model is also on sale for a near-record low of £1,095, and the 65in model, a colossal home cinema experience, is available for an all-time cheapest price of £1,622.
Whether you’re eyeing the compact brilliance of the 42in model or craving the immersive experience of the larger variants, the LG C3 series offers exceptional versatility at unparalleled prices. Act fast because these jaw-dropping deals won’t stick around forever!