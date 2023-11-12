The LG C3 TV is CHEAPER than ever in this pre-Black Friday deal

The C3, released a year later, doesn’t just rest on its laurels – it shines even brighter. With a slight boost in brightness, a touch more low-resolution sharpness and added support for DTS audio formats, it’s an incremental but impressive upgrade. What’s more, it retains all the features that made the C2 a fan favourite, including four HDMI 2.1 sockets catering to 4K at 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM signals, making it a dream for PS5, Xbox and PC gamers.

The 42in model steals the spotlight with its greater pixel density, enhancing picture sharpness. But if size matters, the 48in model is also on sale for a near-record low of £1,095, and the 65in model, a colossal home cinema experience, is available for an all-time cheapest price of £1,622.