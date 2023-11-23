This SUPERB 55in Samsung TV drops to RECORD LOW price this Black Friday
If you’re very quick, you can nab the five-star Samsung S90C for a jaw-dropping £1,149 in this pre-Black Friday deal
A fantastic Black Friday deal for the 55in Samsung S90C TV is now available on Amazon; where it once was £2,099, you can now welcome it into your living room for a whopping £950 less. And at £1,149, it’s the lowest we’ve ever seen it on Amazon.
In our Samsung S90C review, we awarded it five stars and a Best Buy award as a reflection of its performance and built-in features. The Samsung S90C is a QD-OLED TV that combines Quantum Dot and OLED technologies to deliver enhanced picture quality. It features a 4K UHD resolution with a refresh rate of 144Hz, supporting various HDR formats like HDR10, HLG and HDR10+. For audio, it includes Object Tracking Sound Lite and Dolby Atmos, providing an immersive audio experience. The TV is equipped with four HDMI 2.1 inputs and offers a range of wireless connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and AirPlay 2. It also supports smart assistants such as Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant and runs on the Tizen smart platform.
The S90C maintains a sleek, bezel-less appearance similar to its predecessor, the S95B. It offers versatile installation options, either on a stand or wall-mounted, catering to different space requirements. The TV comes with a standard remote and a redesigned Solar Cell controller made from recycled plastic.
The smart TV platform is powered by Tizen and has been updated to provide a more comprehensive and user-friendly experience. It includes a dedicated Game Hub for easy access to gaming content and apps. The TV’s picture quality is powered by a 4K Neural Quantum Processor, enhancing the viewing experience with accurate colours and deep blacks. Additionally, the screen filter has been improved to reduce reflections and maintain black levels, even in brightly lit environments.
For gamers, the Samsung S90C offers features like FreeSync Premium, 144Hz refresh rate, and support for 4K/120Hz gaming. Its Game Mode ensures a low input lag for smooth, responsive gameplay. However, potential buyers should be aware of the inherent risk of image retention associated with OLED technology, especially during prolonged gaming sessions.
The Samsung S90C is a well-rounded OLED TV that excels in both picture and sound quality, smart features and gaming capabilities. For its Black Friday deal price, this Samsung is a TV that’ll liven up your viewing. If this TV isn’t quite what you’re looking for, there’s a whole host of other Black Friday TV deals that we’ve rounded up so you can find one that is.