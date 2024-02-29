How to wash a memory foam pillow: Sleep soundly with our expert advice on pillow care

It’s the pillow filling of choice for many of us, but despite its popularity, many people remain confused over how to wash a memory foam pillow. Like all bedding, pillows need to be cleaned regularly for hygiene and to stay fresh.

Spot cleaning the occasional spill or stain will suffice on the most part, since your pillowcase offers some level of protection. Nevertheless, the fact remains that regular laundering is necessary to keep pillows clean.

Unfortunately, unlike washing most other types of pillow, memory foam isn’t usually suitable for cleaning in the washing machine. And with some memory foam pillows costing hundreds of pounds, improper washing could prove an expensive mistake.

Thankfully, with a bit of know-how keeping your pillows is simple enough. Below, you find all the advice you need to get your memory foam pillows back to their best.

