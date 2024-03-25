How to wash a weighted blanket: Make light work of keeping your bedding clean

Are you one of the growing number of people now using a weighted blanket to improve sleep and alleviate anxiety? Then you’ve probably also been wondering about the best way to maintain and keep it clean.

Weighted blankets have become popular with individuals looking to relieve stress, improve sleep, reduce chronic pain and even alleviate the symptoms of depression. They mimic a type of therapy called deep pressure stimulation that helps to relax the nervous system. However, typically weighing somewhere between 2.26kg and 13.6kg, you might be concerned about how best to keep them clean. For example, can you pop them in a washing machine, as you would the rest of your bedding, or is it a hand-wash only item? Despite the best washing machines coming with a whole host of wash settings, are any suitable for such a heavy, singular item?

And you would be right to be cautious. Depending on the type and manufacturer, some weighted blankets have very specific requirements when it comes to washing. In the guide below, we run through the various cleaning methods you’ll find printed on a weighted blanket’s care label, as well as answer some of the most common FAQs.

What is a weighted blanket?

A weighted blanket looks much like a regular blanket; however, it’s heavier than your regular covering. This is the result of being filled with certain materials such as microfiber beads, steel beads, sand or grains, whose weight creates pressure for anyone lying beneath it, helping to relax the nervous system.

Why use a weighted blanket?

The heaviness of a weighted blanket relaxes the nervous system, which has an impact on stress levels. Research indicates that weighted blankets can help to relieve symptoms of anxiety and depression and, ultimately, promote better sleep.