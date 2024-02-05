How to wash pillows: Expert advice for soft, fresh-smelling pillows night after night

While you might be confident about how to keep your bed sheets crisp and clean, many of us are less clued up about how to wash pillows. Over time, our bedding – including pillows – can harbour dust mites and experience yellow staining as the fabric absorbs natural body oils, sweat and skin cells.

Spot cleaning is great for occasional spills and the odd stain, but when your pillows are starting to look and smell a bit stale, it’s time for a more thorough clean. If you’re not sure about how to wash pillows without ruining them, you’re not alone.

Thankfully, this task is pretty straightforward, as long as you observe a few hard and fast rules. Follow our top tips and guidance from sleep experts and you’ll soon get your pillows back to their clean and comfy best without a lump or bump in sight.

Can all pillows be washed?

It’s important to check what your pillow is filled with, as not all materials are suitable for traditional washing. TEMPUR sleep specialist, Thomas Høegh Reisenhus, says: “As a general rule of thumb most down, feather, polyester and fibrefill pillows can be cleaned in a washing machine, while memory foam, TEMPUR and latex pillows can’t.”

How often should you wash pillows?

Water-safe pillows require a wash roughly every three to six months to keep them clean and cared for but even with careful cleaning, all pillows will deteriorate. TEMPUR’s Reisenhus advises replacing pillows fairly regularly: “Despite regular cleaning, bacteria will build up, so it’s important to replace your pillow every three years. Not only will this mean you get to enjoy a clean and fresh pillow but you’ll likely find it much more comfortable as well.”

How to wash pillows in the washing machine

Even if your pillow is safe for machine washing, there are still a few things to consider to protect both the pillows and your washing machine. First, ensure that your pillow does not have any holes or loose stitching that could cause the filling to escape in the wash and damage the machine. You should also pay attention to the capacity of your washing machine, as overloading will prevent the pillows from being cleaned effectively.