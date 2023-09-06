GoPro Hero 12 Black revealed: The new action cam to beat?

For audio, GoPro has introduced Bluetooth support so the Hero 12 Black can pair with wireless microphones or even AirPods. And the camera can record simultaneous streams of audio from the internal and Bluetooth mics, giving creators plenty of options. You can even use a paired wireless mic to issue voice commands from a distance.

And there are also several usability tweaks on offer, including a new vertical capture mode, updated night effects, a stills-focused interval timer and a timecode sync function. In addition to its in-built mounting prongs, GoPro has finally decided to include a standard threaded tripod attachment point, allowing the Hero 12 Black to be mounted on just about any tripod. Alongside the new Hero 12 Black, GoPro also unveiled the Max Lens Mod 2.0. This new Lens Mod adds the ability to record 4K60 video with an ultrawide, 177-degree field of view, and a new Max HyperView recording mode.

GoPro is also bringing its Quik editing software to desktop devices. The new Quik desktop app will be exclusively available to GoPro subscribers (at no additional subscription cost) and enable creators to sync edits between devices. GoPro Quik is scheduled to launch for macOS in November, while Windows users will need to wait until summer 2024.